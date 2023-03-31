ShoppinghomekitchenClothing

You Can Now Shop Martha Stewart’s Favorite Etsy Items, And They’re As Tasteful As You’d Expect

“I started a small business, and look what happened,” wrote the lifestyle guru of her new curated collection partnership with Etsy.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Stewart's curated collection includes cubed rapeseed wax <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1328507902%2Frectangular-or-cube-shape-rapeseed-wax&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pillar candles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1328507902%2Frectangular-or-cube-shape-rapeseed-wax&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pillar candles</a>, a solid oak <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F695932678%2Ftonn-101-record-player-stand-vinyl&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="record player stand" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F695932678%2Ftonn-101-record-player-stand-vinyl&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">record player stand</a>,<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1028034449%2Fround-ceramic-dinner-plate-two-tone-sand&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" ceramic dinner plates" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1028034449%2Fround-ceramic-dinner-plate-two-tone-sand&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> ceramic dinner plates</a> and a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F588873796%2Fstraw-basket-bag-wicker-basket-beach-bag&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wicker basket bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F588873796%2Fstraw-basket-bag-wicker-basket-beach-bag&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">wicker basket bag</a>.
Etsy/Namuos, MoWoodworkStore, StrangeJoyStudio, PtVictoriaHandmade
Stewart's curated collection includes cubed rapeseed wax pillar candles, a solid oak record player stand, ceramic dinner plates and a wicker basket bag.

If you’ve ever wondered what tasteful things lifestyle icon Martha Stewart chooses to place in her home or closet space or on her thoughtfully created tablescapes, then you’re in luck. The trusted style authority has turned her aesthetically keen sight towards Etsy, the online marketplace known for its artisan goods and unique pieces.

Stewert partnered with Etsy to assemble an incredibly shoppable collection of items curated by the entertaining expert herself.

Shop Martha Stewart’s Curated Collections At Etsy

Her handpicked items will come in seasonal collections released throughout the year and include everything from one-of-a-kind home decor to entertaining essentials and wedding must-haves, with options available for every budget.

Her current spring collection, which you can shop at the link below or above, contains 200 of Stewart’s favorite things from Etsy, all of which are thoughtfully designed and crafted by small businesses and local artisans.

A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F816781697%2Fmassive-coffee-table-log-raw-wood-wood%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="raw wood coffee table" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F816781697%2Fmassive-coffee-table-log-raw-wood-wood%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="12">raw wood coffee table</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F945777028%2Fnatural-linen-napkins-in-moss-green%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="linen napkins" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F945777028%2Fnatural-linen-napkins-in-moss-green%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="13">linen napkins</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1299797144%2Fbest-seller-small-bowl%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26amp%3Bga_search_type%3Dall%26amp%3Bga_view_type%3Dgallery%26amp%3Bga_search_query%3Dprep%2Bbowl%26amp%3Bref%3Dnews%26amp%3Bbes%3D1%26amp%3Bsts%3D1%26amp%3Borganic_search_click%3D1%26amp%3Bvariation0%3D2915449239&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="small bowl" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1299797144%2Fbest-seller-small-bowl%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26amp%3Bga_search_type%3Dall%26amp%3Bga_view_type%3Dgallery%26amp%3Bga_search_query%3Dprep%2Bbowl%26amp%3Bref%3Dnews%26amp%3Bbes%3D1%26amp%3Bsts%3D1%26amp%3Borganic_search_click%3D1%26amp%3Bvariation0%3D2915449239&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="14">small bowl</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F634344762%2Fnursery-hooks-llama-wall-hook-in-birch%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="llama wall hook" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F634344762%2Fnursery-hooks-llama-wall-hook-in-birch%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="15">llama wall hook</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1168745465%2Fsoft-pastel-handmade-beeswax-soy-blend%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="twist taper candles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1168745465%2Fsoft-pastel-handmade-beeswax-soy-blend%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="16">twist taper candles</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F719297510%2Fglass-bottle-amber-or-clear-bottle-soap%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="glass bottle soap dispenser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F719297510%2Fglass-bottle-amber-or-clear-bottle-soap%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="17">glass bottle soap dispenser</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F753413403%2Flarge-charcuterie-board-cherry-round%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="charcuterie board" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F753413403%2Flarge-charcuterie-board-cherry-round%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="18">charcuterie board</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1125156032%2Fhandmade-ceramic-tray-perfect-for-sushi%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="handmade ceramic tray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1125156032%2Fhandmade-ceramic-tray-perfect-for-sushi%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="19">handmade ceramic tray</a> and <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1309460324%2Flinen-bedding-set-in-clay-linen%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="linen bedding set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424536be4b0512ca9223b45" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6424536be4b0512ca9223b45&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1309460324%2Flinen-bedding-set-in-clay-linen%3Fref%3Dnews&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="20">linen bedding set</a>
Etsy/
A raw wood coffee table, linen napkins, small bowl, llama wall hook, twist taper candles, glass bottle soap dispenser, charcuterie board, handmade ceramic tray and linen bedding set

“In my mind, they’re the future,” Stewart said of small businesses in a press statement about her collaboration. “We need to continue to encourage and support local makers... I started a small business, and look what happened. So, I am the champion of all other people trying to start a business.”

We couldn’t help but get a head start on what Stewart’s spring collection had in store and rounded up some of the standouts in the list below. Indulge in refined earthenware perfect for an elegant dinner party, organic linen bedding and gorgeous mohair cardigans that are ideal for the coming shift in weather.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Etsy/GrindstoneDesign
An outdoor swing
Crafted from salvaged barn lumber and finished to endure the elements, this outdoor functional bench swing can hang from tree branches, porch rafters or any other accommodating outside place. It comes with a natural fiber manila or synthetic pro manila rope that's adjustable for a number of ceiling heights.
$415 at Etsy
2
Etsy/AllumeeHome
Pastel spiral soy candles
Available in eight confectionery-hued colors like lemon, soft mint and petal pink, these spiral candles (sold individually) are made with a blend of unscented beeswax and soy to ensure a longer burn time than soy candles alone.
$7.07 at Etsy
3
Etsy/GoldenCreazione
A 2-in-1 bathtub caddy
This multifunctional tray was one of Martha Stewart's "Mother's Day" picks and for good reason. It's made of renewable bamboo and fitted with enough drawers and compartments to serve as both a lap desk, serving tray or bathtub caddy for a relaxing soak.
$79.93 at Etsy
4
Etsy/DropMetal
A modern steel wall hook
Adorably modern and the perfect pop of color, these steel J hooks (sold individually) can be mounted on the wall of mudrooms, kid's rooms or just about anywhere to provide utilitarian function that's also nice to look at.
$14 at Etsy
5
Etsy/AlbanBikeBags
A bicycle pannier bag
Inspired by classic pannier bags, this minimalist bicycle pouch is fully lined with cotton, made with water-resistant canvas and features two twin zippered pouches that are reinforced with storm flap closures. It's a commuter's essential in spring and beyond or perfect for bike rides to the local farmers market.
$122.20 at Etsy
6
Etsy/kealohajewelry
A flat herringbone gold bracelet
This 18-karat gold-filled bracelet features a flat herringbone design that will never go out of style. Crafted locally in Hawaii, the maker says the gold-filling process involves pressure bonding a layer of gold with another metal that won't flake, rub off or turn colors.
$52+ at Etsy
7
Etsy/UsetCoutumes
A entryway storage bench
Style meets function with this entryway bench that's equipped with one or two lower shelves intended to keep shoes all in one place. You can choose between a number of different finishes and wood types like ash, birch or walnut.
$461+ at Etsy
8
Etsy/Sauths
A filled linen picnic blanket
This double-sided picnic blanket will be the most charming addition to your spring and summertime repertoire. It's made from a peachy gingham linen, is gently filled for added comfort and comes in a convenient matching tote storage bag so it's ready to go when you are.
$152 at Etsy
9
Etsy/zzieeceramics
A speckled prep bowl
The California-based maker of these angular dishwasher-safe ceramic bowls (sold individually) says they are perfect for holding sauces or dips or serving as an entryway catchall. You can choose from a number of different glazes like speckled peach, glossy black and a fluctuating emerald green.
$24 at Etsy
10
Etsy/NadaQuenzel
A wide-brimmed cloche hat
This light summer hat boasts a delicate cloche design with a shade-imparting brim. It's handmade in Germany from non-dyed baobab tree fibers for a breezy wear during warmer weather. Choose from seven different dimensions.
$259.92 at Etsy
11
Etsy/Sauths
A natural linen bedding set
Give your bedding situation a much-needed refresh with this natural linen set that includes two Lithuanian flax sheets, a duvet cover and two pillow shams, all offered in multiple bed size options. The clay-colored linen material is soft, made to last and perfect for seasonal sleeping.
$187+ at Etsy
12
Etsy/ClewStore
A balloon sleeve mohair cardigan
The Poland-based maker of this sweet cardigan hand-weaves the bubble-sleeve design from fluffy and soft mohair that comes in 40 different colors. Thanks to the lightweight nature of mohair, this shrug can offer the perfect amount of warmth for spring days and summer nights.
$90.41+ at Etsy
13
Etsy/HurdandHoney
Floating farmhouse-style shelves
Anyone who's after some rustic shelving for their home should look no further than these floating wood shelves (sold individually) available in pine, maple, oak, and walnut. Each shelf is custom made in Texas and features a solid wood brim on either side that's been finished and sealed with either Danish oil or a wax finish. All the necessary brackets and hardware are included with your purchase.
$40+ at Amazon
14
Etsy/SeaWoodDesignFrance
A raw wood coffee table
Hailing all the way from France, this raw live-edge coffee table is cut directly from the trunk of a cypress or fir tree so that no two tables are alike. Each one is finished with a waterproof protective oil.
$2,135.83 at Etsy
15
Etsy/BelleReveCA
A bouclé ivory pillow cover
Update your existing throw pillows with these covers in ivory bouclé, a delightfully textured fabric whose popularity dates back to the 1940s. The material is completely machine-washable and the pillow covers (sold individually) come in a variety of sizes.
$35.26+ at Etsy
16
Etsy/ModCreationStudio
An articulating table lamp
This practical table lamp is available in either seal black or brass finishes, has an extended bell shade and can swivel both left to right and up and down. The fixture is compatible with incandescents, LEDs, compact fluorescents, or any other standard E26 base bulb up to 60 watts.
$135+ at Etsy
17
Etsy/StrangeJoyStudio
A ceramic dinner plate
This dishwasher- and microwave-safe dinner plate is handmade and durable enough to withstand everyday use. Available in three different multi-toned color combinations, each plate is crafted with a speckled stoneware clay body.
$48 at Etsy
18
Etsy/Namuos
A cubed rapeseed wax candle
Choose from two height options in these cubed candles that promise up to 22 hours' worth of burn time depending on the size you choose. The wax used to make these candles has been extracted from rapeseed that's ethically grown on European farms.
$14.15+ at Etsy
19
Etsy/PtVictoriaHandmade
A handwoven basket bag
This chic basket bag is handwoven in Portugal from organic reed that's treated to have a glossy waterproof finish. The removable strap is made with traceable vegetable-tanned leather, a more ethical and eco-conscious form of leather use. You even have the option to personalize this bag with your initials.
$247.49+ at Etsy
20
Etsy/MoWoodworkStore
A solid oak record stand
Constructed of solid oak, this record player stand boasts classic midcentury design. The lower shelf is fitted with a sliding slat door and ample room for all your precious vinyl.
$2,136.40 at Etsy
