“In my mind, they’re the future,” Stewart said of small businesses in a press statement about her collaboration. “We need to continue to encourage and support local makers... I started a small business, and look what happened. So, I am the champion of all other people trying to start a business.”

We couldn’t help but get a head start on what Stewart’s spring collection had in store and rounded up some of the standouts in the list below. Indulge in refined earthenware perfect for an elegant dinner party, organic linen bedding and gorgeous mohair cardigans that are ideal for the coming shift in weather.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.