'Friends' Fanatic Meghan Trainor Celebrates Show's 25th Anniversary By Remaking Theme

Meghan Trainor may have sang “All About The Bass,” but in reality, she’s all about the “Friends.”

That’s why when Warner Brothers asked the singer to rerecord “I’ll Be There For You” in honor of “Friends” 25th anniversary, she quickly agreed.

“I was so honored. I love the show. I’ve watched it my entire life,” she told Extra.

Although Trainor’s favorite episode is the one where Rachel writes an 18-page confession ― front and back ― to Ross that he’s too tired to read, she said Chandler is her favorite character “most of the time.”

Trainor dropped the track Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. EST ― 25 years exactly from the sitcom’s debut on NBC.

To add extra color to the release, Trainor’s track came out just as the Empire State Building in New York City was lit up with the colors red, yellow and blue, which Today.com notes, are the colors of the “Friends” logo.

The show may have focused on “Friends,” but Trainor’s recording was more of a family affair.

“I actually cut the vocals in my backyard in my studio, with my little brother, my older brother, my husband and my best friend,” she told Rolling Stone. “And we were just all laughing and in disbelief. Like, ‘How is this really happening?’ It was a big party, the best night.”

Adding to the “Friend-liness” is the fact that Trainor’s husband, actor Daryl Sabara, actually appeared on the show’s final season as Owen, the child Chandler accidentally tells he’s adopted.

“When he showed me that episode and I remembered it was him, I freaked out,” Trainor said. “It plays on airplanes when we travel, and we always pop it on and we still scream every time.”

You can hear Trainor’s take in the video below.