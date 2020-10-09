Mindy Kaling Surprises ‘Late Show’ Viewers With Delightful Baby News

Mindy Kaling had a surprise announcement for viewers of “The Late Show” on Thursday night.

The actor revealed she gave birth to her second child, a boy who she’s called Spencer, on Sept. 3 after successfully keeping her pregnancy a secret throughout the coronavirus pandemic ― despite at one point being snapped by the paparazzi.

“I’m telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange. This is news to a lot of people, it’s true,” Kaling told host Stephen Colbert.

“There was so much going on and so much heartbreak in the world that it felt strange to go out of my way and shine a light on some giant health information,” explained Kaling, who also lifted the lid on how her oldest daughter Katherine, who is almost three, has handled having a new sibling.

Check out the full interview here:

Kaling, who is publicly single, has not revealed the paternity of either child.

“My feeling is, that until I speak to my daughter [about her paternity], I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she told The New York Times in 2019.