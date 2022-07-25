Mira Sorvino Offers Sweet Tribute To Actor Dad Paul Sorvino

The death of actor Paul Sorvino on Monday inspired many Twitter tributes, but none may be as touching as the one posted by his daughter, Mira Sorvino.
The Oscar-winning actor said on social media that her “heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over,” and added, “He was the most wonderful father.”
Many of Sorvino’s friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry sent their condolences.
Other celebrities offered their own tributes.
