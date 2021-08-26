The Biggest Home Organizing Mistakes People Make

From “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” to “Get Organized With the Home Edit,” home organization is really having a moment in recent years. The extra time we’ve all spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the value of tidying up.
“Many people suffer with disorganization for a long time before making changes,” Lisa Zaslow, a professional organizer at Gotham Organizers, told HuffPost. “It’s worth it to fix all the ‘little’ problems that annoy you every day ― the kitchen drawer where you can’t easily find a can opener, the closet rod that’s so stuffed with clothes you need a crow bar to remove a jacket, the flimsy hangers that your clothes keep falling off. Taking the time to conquer your organization problems will improve your quality of life.”
But tackling a cluttered home and creating systems that work for you and your family can be very challenging. Inevitably, many folks commit organizing faux pas along the way.
To help those who aspire to keep a tidy space, we asked experts to share the biggest mistakes they see people make with home organizing. Read on for 19 approaches to avoid (and their advice for getting it right).
Buying Containers Before Decluttering
“One of the most common mistakes that I’ve seen people make when organizing their homes is buying organizing tools (containers, gadgets, labels, etc.) before they sort and purge. Sorting your belongings into trash, donate, and keep categories is not just to help you get rid of unnecessary or unwanted items. It also serves the purpose of helping you to realize not only what you have, but also how much of it you actually have.” ― Carolyn Rogers, professional organizing consultant at Neat Nerd Solutions
“People purchase items to ‘get organized’ without engaging in a few good de-cluttering sessions! It’s almost as if folks believe that it’s the product that will ‘get and keep’ you organized, and not a dramatic shift in habits, behaviors, or relationships to the stuff and space that will actually increase the likelihood that you will find success as an organized person when you don’t have a lot of stuff to keep track of.” ― Regina Lark, professional organizer at A Clear Path
Not Taking Measurements
“When it comes to organizing, size matters. This is especially true if you’re seeking a specific aesthetic. Those super cute baskets don’t look the same if they are too large and hanging off of the shelf where you planned for them to reside. Or an under-sink storage item that doesn’t actually fit under the sink is not useful. How about the Christmas decoration containers that are too small or you didn’t buy enough to hold all of your decorations. Be sure to obtain measurements for both the space and the item(s) that you plan to occupy it.” ― Rogers
“Please don’t eyeball a shelf or a closet or a drawer and guesstimate what kind of bin or helpful divider or hanging pocket shoe rack might fit. Measure the hell out of any drawer or door or shelf before ordering online or in person. Width, depth, height are your friends and so is a tape measure.” ― Jeni Aron, professional organizer at Clutter Cowgirl
Being Overly Ambitious
“People often bite off more than they can chew and get totally overwhelmed. Instead of tackling ‘your whole closet,’ start with a section of shoes or the dresser. Keeping the projects small and manageable will keep things from feeling too overwhelming.” ― Tova Weinstock, professional organizer at Tidy Tova
“A common challenge when organizing at home is being overly ambitious. Instead of creating mini-projects and taking small steps, people try to do too much at once. This can be de-motivating, debilitating, cause burnout, and prevent them from reaching their organizing goals.” ― Linda Samuels, professional organizer at Oh, So Organized
“Don’t burn out by devoting an entire weekend on a project. I break my sessions up into three-hour blocks. It can be tiring and emotionally draining work depending on the project. Do smaller bursts of work so that you keep your motivation and energy going. Set a timer if you have to and take lots of breaks.” ― Aron
Not Paring Down
“A typical challenge people encounter with home organization is underestimating the power of the edit. Before deciding the best way to organize a space, it is essential to release those things you no longer need, want, or use, so you can create ‘homes’ for the keepers.” ― Samuels
“I’ve had clients hold on to ‘mementos’ ― broken, torn, and/or nonfunctional items ― and keep old cords even when they don’t know what device the cord connects too.” ―Nicole Arroyo, professional organizer at Neatly Nic
Getting Too Fixated On Instagram
“It’s not uncommon that people will try to force popular organizing solutions into their life rather than use the ones that work best for them. While you may need to make slight adjustments to your lifestyle and daily routines in order to be and stay more organized, you want to select the solutions that work best for your life, not that look the best on Instagram.” ― Jeffrey Phillip, professional organizer and interior designer
“Most of the home organizing photos that are shown on Instagram are staged. In real life, no one has rainbow clothes (or only one color clothing), rainbow food in the refrigerator, or rainbow anything. If you look closely at the before and after pictures of pantries on Instagram, for example, you’ll find that few of the products are the same. When you look at refrigerator photos on Instagram, there are no leftovers, milk, or juice. You can either organize a space or stage a space for a picture.” ― Barbara Reich, professional organizer at Life Organized
“People tend to purchase organizing supplies for their ‘cuteness’ versus whether they will actually use it or not! When my team is called in to help a client ‘get organized,’ we see a LOT of organizing products that are unused, poorly used, or used-to-overflowing.” ― Lark
“Don’t compare your home or space to someone else or a catalog look. Organizing is about functionality. While the visual appeal comes with it, that’s not the goal. The goal is to maximize space, minimize stress and save time. So systems need to be centered around that and not just making it look pretty.” ― Pooja Naik, organizing consultant at Organizing With You, Inc.
Storing Everyday Items In Inconvenient Locations
“Don’t put everyday items in hard-to-reach places. Instead, keep items you use all of the time close by.” ― Sarah Giller Nelson, owner of Less Is More Organizing Services
Overfilling Spaces With Containers
“A common pitfall to avoid is overfilling spaces and containers. A good organizing system is easy to access and has room to grow. If you have to stuff items to fit them in the designated location, you are likely to become frustrated and the system will fail.” ― Seana Turner, founder of The Seana Method
Getting Hung Up On Making Decisions
“That’s all clutter is: postponed decisions. If your gut is telling you to hold onto it, then hold onto it. This is not the only opportunity you have let go of an item. There is always the second-round edit. Keep it moving!” ― Julie Naylon, professional organizer at No Wire Hangers
Dumping Everything Out At Once
“Don’t dump everything out! That will create a massive, scary mess. Instead, work on one area at a time and put things back as you go.” ― Weinstock
“Once we taste the satisfaction of organizing, the overachiever in us may be tempted to take on the entire house at once! Our success fills us with an energy that makes us feel like we can conquer an entire world of unorganized closets, drawers, and pantries. But soon after pulling everything out, our energy starts to wane and we may find ourselves in what looks like a disaster zone. We then have to resist the urge to stuff everything back into those closets, drawers and pantries to eliminate the overwhelm of visual chaos. Instead, we should try to pace ourselves and harness that fiery energy.” ― Kellie Powell, lead professional organizer and chief operating officer of Dexterous Organizing
“Don’t take everything out of a space. If the space is large, you may end up with things all over the place and then not have time to put them away properly. I advise taking items out one at a time. What will be discarded or donated, should get placed in a separate place. Then, when you are left with only what you’ll keep, you can take it out and determine where things will go.” ― Reich
Not Labeling After Organizing A Space
“You think you’ll remember that you put holiday decorations in a box at the top of the closet. You won’t. Get a big Sharpie or a label maker and clearly note what you’ve put where.” ― Zaslow
“The best way to ensure that a space is maintained is by labeling everything, so there’s no question of where everything belongs.” ― Reich
Allowing Too Much Time In Between Organizing Sessions
“It’s easy to lose momentum and backtrack on progress so it’s important to have consistency, even if it’s a little bit everyday until you achieve your organizing goals.” ― Naik
Putting Unrelated Items In Bins
“I often see people putting unrelated things in a bin and calling it organized. While they have put the items away so that their home is neat and tidy, they haven’t separated and categorized the items in an organized way. This stops them short of the benefits of organization such as saving time and frustration as well as being able to more easily retrieve and put away the item(s) they’re looking for.” ― Phillip
Organizing More Than One Space At A Time
“Let’s say you are organizing your desk and you find something that really belongs in the kitchen junk drawer. You walk over to put it in that drawer only to realize that it needs decluttering, too. As you are decluttering space No. 2, you find something that belongs in your room. You go to put it away in your closet, find there is no space in there, then start organizing that area, too. Now you have three organizing projects going at once, are running out of time, and are too overwhelmed to know what to do next. Instead, as you begin your organizing project, grab a bin or laundry basket to collect ‘move elsewhere’ items. Only after you are done with the first space should you attempt to put the ‘move elsewhere’ items in their respective homes.” ― Nelson
Piling Items To Be Donated In A Corner
“Resist the urge to simply pile donations in a corner to be disposed of ‘later.’ Move items out to their final destination right away. Otherwise, you are likely to second guess your decisions and suffer unnecessary doubt. Alternatively, you may become so accustomed to seeing the piles that you stop noticing them, abandoning them to take up space for extended periods of time.” ― Turner
Creating Systems That Don’t Have An ‘Exit Strategy’
“We are always accumulating things, but the amount of space in our houses is fixed. While it is very satisfying to have homes for every item you own, if you don’t continually edit your collections, your home will start to feel cluttered. Buy the clothes you need and love, but also keep a donation bag at the foot of your closet for those you don’t. Create a paper management system, but once a document no longer serves its purpose don’t feel obliged to keep it around because you made a file folder for it.” ― Nelson
Overthinking Everything
“People over-categorize. Keep it simple and don’t make your categories so complex that you can’t keep up with it. Simple systems will not only benefit you but everyone else in your home. When I’m working with a client where there is excess I always create a ‘back stock’ area. A great example of this is office supplies. You don’t have to keep every pen you own on your desk.” ― Naylon
Not Getting The Other Inhabitants On Board
“When you’re living or working alone, being organized is a lot easier! When you live with a spouse/partner/roommate it takes some joint effort and accountability. And when you have kids (at any age) it can sometimes feel impossible and never-ending. Same goes for being organized at work. There has to be some level of joint expectation and priority of what the environment should look like. Similarly, the systems that are set up need to work for everyone involved so that they can follow it. For example, taking children’s height into consideration when creating a mudroom so that they can easily hang up their jackets and book bags without asking someone else.” ― Melissa Levy, founder of Declutter + Design
Failing To Maintain
“Although cleaning and organizing are two completely different things, they do have one important thing in common... maintenance! We never want to make the mistake of thinking that organizing is a one and done undertaking. Just as we cannot expect our homes to stay spotless after one day of valiant efforts to clean, with no daily plan for upkeep; we also cannot expect that our earnest organizing efforts will be met with success without some form of maintenance. Maintenance isn’t difficult. It can take as little as 10 minutes a day. We can follow an organized system of simply returning things to their proper places daily. This maintenance will make organization routine, refreshing, and long lasting!” ― Powell
“Once you get organized, it’s just as important to put emphasis on how you’re going to stay organized. It’s not a one and done. When someone isn’t interested in this part, I can tell that they won’t be able to stay organized in the long run. Being organized takes consistent effort.” ― Levy
Putting Off Asking For Help
“A typical challenge with home organization is when people get stuck, they delay reaching out for help from a friend, family member, or professional. The clutter and disorganization increase for months, years, or decades. Their procrastination causes overwhelm and strain on emotional energy.” ― Samuels
Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.
1
A five-section hanging organizer
Amazon
Add some shelf space to your closet. You won't realize how much you truly needed this handy baby until you hang it up. The perfect place for handbags, shoes and folded clothes, it's made with metal hooks that hang from closet rods or garment racks.
Promising review: "I love this hanging closet organizer, we are using it in our nursery and it is the perfect size for our small closet. I have purchased products like this in the past that had very little structure to them and they sagged at the top — this does not do that, it is very structured — it hangs exactly like in the picture. For a nursery, it is just what I was looking for. Highly recommend." — Chelsea C.
Use this to keep all of your under-the-sink items accessible and orderly. It has an expandable rail and four adjustable height levels.
Promising review: "I was super impressed with the quality of this item. It did not fit under my sink as I was hoping, but that was my fault as I didn’t measure before ordering. But what’s great about this item is that it is adjustable in many ways and I was still able to finagle it to meet my needs. You are able to adjust the height of the shelves to three different heights. And then it also adjusts in width to your precise needs. " — staceym
Add this to your cabinet for an easy spot to stow your shopping bags, rather than leaving them strewn across the counters -- or worse, ending up in the garbage, never to be used again. It can hold up to about 50 bags.
Promising review: "I love this so much! I have been looking for something for all of the grocery bags I keep! We use these for our bathroom trash bags. This little thing is awesome. And my kids can easily reach inside and get a bag out! Love it!" — Lindsey Towns
Use these to keep your boots standing up straight. When the tall ones do that thing where they flop away, ugh, there's just something SO frustrating about it. Stand up, fix your posture, PLEASE! Thankfully, these versatile shapers can be customized to fit ankle, calf- and knee-high boots.
Promising review: "These are simple shapes of die-cut black plastic that you bend and insert into boots to keep them upright. The plastic has enough springiness that they expand to the width of the boot, and also a slight ribbing on one side (the side you put facing the boots) so they don't slip. Height is adjustable for short, medium, and tall boots!" — PK
You are definitely gonna thank yourself for buying this when you realize the struggle of digging through all of your pans is now a thing of the past. This can hold five pans with vertical installation or four pans with horizontal installation.
Promising review: "This rack is perfect. I put my largest skillet on the bottom and smallest at the top. I did not secure the rack with the screws that came with it, so I can easily move it if I re-arrange my pots and pans area. Even without securing it to the cabinet, it works perfectly and doesn't shift when I remove a pan. I will be buying another one of these for our cabin. I have already recommended this rack to friends." — CustomerO
Use these when storing clothes you're not planning on wearing in a given season to create way more space in your closet. These bags are made with anti-microbial materials so you don't have to worry about things like mold, mildew or bacteria. Plus, it comes with a free travel pump!
Promising review: "This is a supreme product. The bags are made of thick, quality plastic. It is very easy to seal and to vacuum. I placed a dryer sheet in each sealed bag to keep the clothes smelling fresh. My closet looks so well organized, I have much more room and my winter clothes are stored safely and beautifully. I highly recommend this product." — A.A.
This will prevent you from having to search your kitchen high and low for the lid that matches the size of the container you're using. The holder is divided into three sections and is BPA- and chlorine-free, food-safe and made of shatter-resistant plastic.
Promising review: "I have several different types of Tupperware and 90% of the lids I have fit into this easily. Now I can stack the actual containers separately without leaving the lids to just sit next to them, taking up space, or standing on their sides, ready to fall out if I move anything. It's been a while since I've heard my husband complain about the Tupperware cabinet in general, so for that reason alone I'm glad I purchased this, lol." — KB
The next time you just want soup for dinner, you won't have to sift through the cans of vegetables, sauces and beans first to find what you want. You can store up to 46 cans and jars of various sizes on this rack! It has six adjustable plastic dividers and boasts sturdy construction.
Promising review: "We just moved into an apartment that has no pantry and limited cabinet space. I assembled this in two minutes, no tools required! I use it for my ziplock bags/foil/slow cooker liners as well! It works great as a multi-shelving unit. Two of my friends have seen this and have already bought one. Every house needs one of these!" — Annie
These will help you group certain garments together, which in turn makes it easier to find that shirt you know you own, but can't seem to find. It comes with 10 hangers that can hold five garments each, or 10 if you double them up!
Promising review: "I use these hangers for shirts and tees. They allow me to easily find any shirt in my closet and take up very little space compared to single shirts on single hangers. I can also group shirts together by style or color on a single swivel hanger. I am now able to hang additional items in my closet without crowding. I bought this in white and the edges are smooth." — CAGH
The removable laundry bags mean you can separate your dirty clothes into two piles like regular wash and delicates or lights and darks. Plus, the lid ensures clothes or yucky smells won't sneak out. Because the bags are removable, you can easily transport those rather than the whole hamper. It can hold up to four loads of dirty laundry!
Promising review: "Visually, it looks great. It has a nice, modern, contemporary look and feel. It is sturdy and came clean and smelled fresh. The set up was incredibly simple and the directions were helpful. The hamper comes with two mesh bags that are secured in place via velcro. There are two handles on the side of the hamper to make it easily movable. The lid closes completely and opens easily all the way back. Some reviews mention that the top comes off when opened fully, but I have not had this problem. The item came clean, fresh, with all materials, and looked brand new." — Kenya360
This rack can hold nine pairs of shoes total — three pairs per shelf, about 30 lbs. overall! It can also be folded flat for easy storage.
Promising review: "I've never been this excited about a shoe rack before! I needed a smaller rack by the back door and struggled to find an affordable rack that wasn't too cheap to hold shoes without busting. This baby showed up today, and boy was I excited to find a well-made product that DOESN'T REQUIRE TOOLS to put together!! Just screw on the feet, pop in the top hole plugs, and snap in the shelves! These are so great that I wish I needed more!" — Jesse Olson
You can utilize this for spices and condiments or even things like vitamins and medication, so when you need to find one of those things, you can just give this a little spin, and voila!
Promising review: "I love this product. It is strong and sturdy. I've bought three for my cabinets. And they haven't broke, despite being dropped and stepped on by a 5-year-old who thought it was a good idea to use them to be a ballerina. They are easy to clean and use. I would definitely recommend for spices/medications, or anything kitchen cabinet-related. I have one in the bathroom, and under the sink for the cleaning supplies as well, and we love it!" — Kay M.
If you MUST have your sponges and scrubbers in plain sight, this caddy will be more than happy to help. It features an adjustable strap that makes it easy to hang from most standard kitchen sink faucets, and drain holes to prevent water from accumulating inside.
Promising review: "Fantastic solution for sponges. The OXO one that we used to have wouldn't stay attached to the side of the sink. The suction cups got brittle and less functional over time. This thing is great! Hangs perfectly from the faucet and adds a little stylish flare." — C. Osterhout
This is the perfect spot to store plates, bakeware, pans, lids or whatever else you may need so your kitchen feels less cluttered in an instant.
Promising review: "I'm using this in my cabinet to hold my cutting boards/cookie sheets. Much more convenient than having them stacked on top of each other and having to dig through the pile every time. Product is sturdy and seems to be built well." — Danielle
You can easily lift this bed for EVEN MORE storage! Plus, the storage area is so discrete, you don't even have to tell anybody about it if you don't want to.
Promising review: "This is a great storage bed. It has lots of room under the mattress to store stuff. I haven’t slept on it yet but putting it together wasn’t too bad and the design seems great. I’ll update if anything changes but as of right now, I’m happy! Edit: I’ve been sleeping on it for a few weeks and love it!" — Jenn
Stop sifting through a huge mess to find your socks.
Promising review: "Best product I have bought yet! I even purchased three more for my hubby and his sock drawer. He saw how great mine looked and wanted to use it as well. I have never been organized before, and I love the fact I can SEE where everything is now! I don't have to dig to the bottom of the drawer to find things. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this product!" — DaVincent
Hanging pants side-by-side on separate hangers takes up quite a lot of space, but this hanger will provide the perfect solution that -- or even accessories or linens! These durable, stainless-steel hangers can hold about five garments each.
Promising review: "My closet was a disaster area. I couldn’t find my pants, shirts, really anything. I’m so glad I bought this. The three hangers hold 15 pairs of pants total — that’s a lot less hangers! I have more space now." — Amanda L.
Hang this behind your door so you efficiently use every open space in your home. It features eight shelves and is super easy to mount on door hinges.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for any small space. My bathroom has no medicine cabinet, just a mirror, and is pretty small, so storage is a huge deal. My girlfriend came across this item so I figured I would give it a shot being Prime eligible. The finish was flawless. I know it states it needs a two-person install but I put this together and hung it in about an hour by myself with very minimal effort and I'm sure if I did it again it would be significantly less time. This fits soo much stuff — it really is amazing and it does not impede any operation of the door. I can't fully explain how much I recommend this. I'm about to order the mirror version for my bedroom for colognes and little knickknacks to declutter the countertops." — happy shaver
This will make grabbing the cookie sheet or muffin tin, or whatever it is you may need, a lot easier than having to search through a pile and lift up every item until you get the right one.
Promising review: "By the picture, I was expecting a lightweight plastic base with flimsy metal uprights that would hold a lightweight pan or cutting board. BOY, WAS I WRONG!!!! This is a very heavy-duty base with good grip on the bottom. The upright parts are heavily coated wire to prevent scratching of the items it is holding. I am SO PLEASED with the quality of this rack that I will be ordering a couple more to use for my skillets. Buy with confidence as these are really a quality product." — labbie1
Make a pretty spectacle of your seasonings. Keeping your spices hidden away in the pantry is so yesterday, just put them out on display! These feature see-through lids with openings for pouring or shaking.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? These are perfect. So happy to have my spices off the shelf, and up on the door where I can see them ALL (and they're even organized alphabetically). One tip: If you're putting labels on, turn the container so the 'sprinkle' lid is in the upper righthand corner. This will keep very fine spices (baking soda, for example) from leaking out when on the steel base." — Robyn
These will allow you to create more space to stow storage bins under your bed. It comes with four small 3-inch risers and four large 5-inch risers that you can also combine to elevate your bed 8 inches.
Promising review: "These bed risers couldn't have been easier to use. No sliding around on the hardwood floor and the bed was very stable. The risers worked as advertised and I am completely satisfied." — Steve P.
This set includes two wide drawers (ideal for fruit, veggies and other larger food items), two narrow drawers (ideal for snacks, condiments and slimmer items), one can dispenser drawer (holds up to 10 standard-sized cans, small-sizes food cans, juice boxes and other drinks), and one egg drawer (up to 14 eggs). All are BPA-free.
Promising review: "I liked the first one I bought so much, I bought another. It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it. The only thing I didn't use were the egg containers, but a couple of friends were happy enough to take those off my hands." — BookBroke
This will make finding your favorite tea bag a heck of a lot easier than rummaging through a million and one scattered tea boxes. Each of its six drawers can hold up to 15 tea bags and its rubber grippers help keep it in place on your counter.
Promising review: "It allows me to keep track of which tea bags I have and it neatly organizes them. It doesn't take up a lot of room in my cupboard, which is another nice perk." — Judi
Designed with five hook attachments, this is great to hang by the front door and put things like mail, keys, hats, umbrellas and anything else you can think of! It's made of shatter-resistant plastic and comes with the hardware needed to mount this to your wall.
Promising review: "Our apartment door opens directly into our kitchen, which led to the kitchen table becoming the dumping ground for mail, keys, etc. Not anymore! This mail holder is small enough that it fits neatly beside our door, and it has plenty of room to hold all of our mail, keys, and lanyards! It was really easy to install and feels secure on the wall. This makes our kitchen so much more organized, and it looks great!" — Meg
This will ensure your beautiful necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, etc. are easy to find and kept in A+ condition. It offers 32 clear vinyl pockets and 18 hook and loop closures.
Promising review: "I have far too much jewelry. Because so much was gifted to me, I have a difficult time giving it away or donating it. I needed to find a better way to access it. This organizer has done just that. I hung it from a hook on my bathroom door. Everything is visible and easily accessible from there. I ordered two of the organizers, intending to gift one of them, but I found I needed both. The package was delivered on time in excellent condition." — Linda Jarrells
Place your coffee maker on top of this drawer and then fill them with your pods, sweeteners and creamer. It holds 36 cups!
Promising review: "I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." — tunisianswife
Store your shoes, jewelry, accessories in this, or use it in another room of the house for things like cleaning supplies! It has 24 clear pockets and easily hangs onto most standard doors or closet rods, without any additional hardware.
Promising review: "Until I bought the shoe organizer, I always had a pile of shoes on my closet floor. I was so tired of the mess, I opened Amazon and looked for a solution. I was thrilled to find this 24-pocket shoe organizer because it is the perfect solution! As you can see, the sleeves are large enough to hold a pair of shoes. I could not be happier that my closet floor is clear of shoes! I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a solution to clear the floor of their closet." — Laureen A. Vartanian