What, exactly, does one wear to run for office?

It has to be professional — but not too boring! — and flattering —but not overly feminine! ― and the list goes on. Women running for public office must comply with many nonsensical, stereotypical gender constraints that distract us from that fact women are more than capable of holding public office no matter what they’re wearing.

Finding budget-friendly fashion that checks all of those boxes isn’t easy, especially if you’re campaigning for the first time.

That’s why two fashion brands, M.M.LaFleur and Universal Standard, are stepping up to outfit women who are running for public office.

Hillary Clinton even endorsed the campaigns in a tweet on Tuesday.

I just love this: @MMLaFleur and @UniversalStand are offering wardrobe help to women running for any elected office. Affording professional clothing shouldn't be a barrier to better representation of women in public office. https://t.co/MMsbLnX1mA — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 25, 2020

M.M.LaFleur and Universal Standard have both announced that they will loan professional clothing to women running for office in an effort to help relieve some of the stress that comes from finding appropriate clothes to wear during a campaign.

Any woman ― whether they’re running a campaign for the House of Representatives or local town council ― can email readytorun@mmlafleur.com to be matched with a stylist and borrow up to three pieces of clothing. Once they’re finished using the clothes, the items will be donated to Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit that helps disadvantage women find jobs.

The idea for the campaign came after the 2016 election, when M.M.LaFleur emailed customers asking for their input on how the brand could better support women, according to a press release. After receiving more than 1,000 emails in less than two days, the brand decided it could do more to support women running for office.

M.M.LaFleur did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for additional comment.

Size-inclusive clothing brand Universal Standard took inspiration from M.M.LaFleur, pledging to offer the same styling help to women and nonbinary people. The company offers sizes 00 to 40 and features models of all races, ages and abilities in their advertising.

“Our reason for being as a company is to make many more of us feel seen and be heard,” Universal Standard co-founder and chief creative officer Alexandra Waldman wrote in an email to HuffPost. “We hope that this particular effort might help new faces usher in a modern perspective and balanced representation.”

Universal Standard has so far received styling requests from around 50 people, and it expects even more after Clinton’s tweet.

“Of course seeing Hillary Clinton mention the initiative that M.M. LaFleur started, and Universal Standard joined, was very exciting to see,” Waldman said.

Hey @mmlafleur — we saw you're dressing any woman running for public office. What an incredible idea! In fact, we’d love to join you 🤜💥🤛 pic.twitter.com/L1sQCBbBDs — Universal Standard (@universalstand) February 19, 2020

Perhaps even more fashion brands will jump on board and offer support to diverse candidates, especially as the double standards around women’s appearance becomes a regular topic of conversation.

Just this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was singled out for wearing a $580 Rickie Freeman dress on the “The View.” Conservative leaders and media outlets have frequently targeted Ocasio-Cortez, and specifically have said her spending on clothing and hair maintenance is in conflict with her democratic socialist views.

Ocasio-Cortez was quick to correct critics, saying she typically thrifts and borrows her clothes from services like Rent The Runway.