Workers Scream As Mouse Launches Itself Into Deep Fryer At Texas Whataburger

A mouse appears to dive headfirst into a deep fryer at a Whataburger restaurant in Bastrop, Texas, in a scene caught on video by a customer and posted online.

Brushawn Lewis published the footage to Facebook early on Sunday. It shows restaurant staff trying to catch the mouse as it scampers across the counter, before it launches itself right into the fryer ― to the immense shock of staff and onlookers.

“Who else needs a refund?” one person can be heard asking.

The post hit 1.4 million views in less than 24 hours and was shared more than 50,000 times.

Whataburger issued a statement in the comments of the post that read in part:

“We closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution and notified pest control. The entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized.”

The company said the restaurant in question had no history of “this type incident.”

The Statesman reported the Bastrop Whataburger location reopened Sunday morning.

Watch the video below.