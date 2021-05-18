Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Girl: 'There Is No Greater Love'

Naomi Campbell has welcomed a baby girl.

The supermodel made the announcement on her Instagram account Tuesday morning, sharing a sweet photo of her holding her daughter’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell, 50, wrote in the post’s caption. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Congratulatory messages began pouring in on Tuesday, with Instagram commenters celebrating Campbell’s announcement.

“Oh my goodness congrats lady!” actor Zoe Saldana wrote in the comments section. “What a blessing!!!”

“Today is the day??” fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote. “How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Reality TV show producer Andy Cohen celebrated the news with clapping hand and heart emojis.

Campbell told Vogue Arabia in 2018 that she’d “love to have kids.”

“I love kids and always will,” she said at the time. “When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”