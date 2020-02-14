Just as we finally curated the ’90s wardrobes of our dreams, the fashion industry dropped a big, bright, beautiful bomb on us, straight out of the ’80s.

This season at New York Fashion Week, it was all bold statement dresses with satin and lamé finishes, huge, ruffly shoulders and show-stopping moments, most notably from designer Christopher John Rogers’ joyful runway.

Straying away from neutrals, designers played a lot with color ― reds, oranges and pinks were on full display. Even if we’re not all the way sure about our own closets reflecting the decade, that’s something we can get on board with.

Check out our must-see looks from this chic ’80s prom, err, Fashion Week, below.