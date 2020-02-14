Style & Beauty

The Best Looks From New York Fashion Week February 2020

Big shoulders, big bows and big ruffles were a big deal on the runways this season.

Just as we finally curated the ’90s wardrobes of our dreams, the fashion industry dropped a big, bright, beautiful bomb on us, straight out of the ’80s.

This season at New York Fashion Week, it was all bold statement dresses with satin and lamé finishes, huge, ruffly shoulders and show-stopping moments, most notably from designer Christopher John Rogers’ joyful runway.

Straying away from neutrals, designers played a lot with color ― reds, oranges and pinks were on full display. Even if we’re not all the way sure about our own closets reflecting the decade, that’s something we can get on board with.

Check out our must-see looks from this chic ’80s prom, err, Fashion Week, below.

Christian Siriano
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6.
Christian Siriano
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Another model at the Christian Siriano show.
Tadashi Shoji
Noam Galai via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Tadashi Shoji show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6.
Tadashi Shoji
Noam Galai via Getty Images
Another model at the Tadashi Shoji show.
Tadashi Shoji
Noam Galai via Getty Images
A model at the Tadashi Shoji show.
Son Jung Wan
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Son Jung Wan show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7.
Pamella Roland
Albert Urso via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Pamella Roland show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7.
Badgley Mischka
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Badgley Mischka show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 8.
Badgley Mischka
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model at the Badgley Mischka show.
Badgley Mischka
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Another model at the Badgley Mischka show.
Christopher John Rogers
Dominik Bindl via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Christopher John Rogers show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 8.
Christopher John Rogers
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model at the Christopher John Rogers show.
Christopher John Rogers
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Another model at the Christopher John Rogers show.
Dennis Basso
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Dennis Basso show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9.
Carolina Herrera
Albert Urso via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10.
Brock Collection
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Brock Collection show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9
Oscar De La Renta
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Oscar De La Renta show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10.
Oscar De La Renta
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Another model at the Oscar De La Renta show.
Zimmermann
Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Zimmermann show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10.
Christian Cowan
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Cowan show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11.
Christian Cowan
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Another model at the Christian Cowan show.
Prabal Gurung
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11.
Prabal Gurung
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Another model at the Prabal Gurung show.
Sally LaPointe
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Sally LaPointe show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11.
Rodarte
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Rodarte show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11.
Naeem Khan
Albert Urso via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Naeem Khan show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11.
