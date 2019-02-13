Another season of New York Fashion Week has come and gone, getting us ready for the fashion-filled month ahead.
The fall/winter 2019 shows, held Feb. 4 to 13 in the Big Apple, kicked things off with a bang and showed that fashion can be fun, over the top, fantastical and beautiful. The best proof of this was perhaps from Tomo Koizumi, whose presentation warranted being named the breakout star of the week by Dazed.
Koizumi, a Japanese costume designer, made a splash with his colorful debut presentation, which was held at the Marc Jacobs Madison Avenue store. He sent models (including actresses Gwendoline Christie and Rowan Blanchard) through the space wearing poufy, loofah-like dresses that had everyone talking. Photos and videos from the show were all over social media.
Other standouts included Brandon Maxwell’s show, which was a beautiful dedication to his mother; the vividly hued and patterned Carolina Herrera show; and the Christian Siriano show, which saw Ashley Graham strut down the catwalk in a glittering finale dress.
See all those looks and more below:
Tomo Koizumi
Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
Actress Gwendoline Christie in the Tomo Koizumi fashion show on Feb. 8 in New York City.
Tomo Koizumi
Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
Tomo Koizumi
Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
Actress Rowan Blanchard in the Tomo Koizumi show.
Christian Siriano
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
The Christian Siriano fall/winter runway show on Feb. 9 in New York City.
Christian Siriano
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
Model Chanel Iman walks the runway during the Christian Siriano show.
Christian Siriano
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
Model Ashley Graham in the Christian Siriano show.
Brandon Maxwell
Randy Brooke via Getty Images
Model Grace Elizabeth at the Brandon Maxwell fall/winter show on Feb. 9 in New York City.
Brandon Maxwell
Randy Brooke via Getty Images
Carolina Herrera
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
The Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2019 fashion show on Feb. 11 in New York City.
Carolina Herrera
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
Carolina Herrera
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
Prabal Gurung
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
Model Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Prabal Gurung fall/winter 2019 show on Feb. 10 in New York.
Prabal Gurung
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
Prabal Gurung
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
Zimmermann
Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
The Zimmermann fall 2019 show on Feb. 11 in New York.
Zimmermann
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Tom Ford
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
The Tom Ford fall/winter 2019 show on Feb. 6 in New York City.
Tadashi Shoji
Ron Adar via Getty Images
The Tadashi Shoji show on Feb. 7 in New York.
Tadashi Shoji
Ron Adar via Getty Images
Ulla Johnson
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
The Ulla Johnson fall/winter 2019 show on Feb. 7 in New York city.
Ryan Roche
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
The Ryan Roche fashion show on Feb. 10 in New York City.
Dion Lee
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
The Dion Lee fall/winter 2019 fashion show on Feb. 10 in New York.
Dennis Basso
Albert Urso via Getty Images
The Dennis Basso fashion show on Feb. 11 in New York.
Alice + Olivia
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
The Alice + Olivia presentation on Feb. 11 in New York City.
Alice + Olivia
Aurora Rose via Getty Images
Pamella Roland
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
The Pamella Roland fall/winter 2019 fashion show on Feb. 7 in New York.
Pamella Roland
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
Pamella Roland
Victor Virgile via Getty Images
Bibhu Mohapatra
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
The Bibhu Mohapatra fashion show on Feb. 11 in New York.
Bibhu Mohapatra
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images