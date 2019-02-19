Holy Puck! Hockey Announcer's Terrifying Close Call Caught On Video

An announcer at an NHL game had a frighteningly close encounter on Sunday night as a hockey puck flew within inches of his head.
NBC hockey analyst Pierre McGuire was sitting between the benches Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the Columbus Blue Jackets:
The moment unfolded so quickly that McGuire didn’t have a chance to react until after the puck had already passed, as the footage above shows.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Greatest NHL Players To Never Win A Stanley Cup