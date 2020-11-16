HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost It's the pan that once boasted a 30,000+ person waitlist. Meet the Always Pan by Our Place.

We all know someone who got really into cooking during quarantine, whether it was attempting to make a sourdough starter from scratch or recreating their favorite dishes from restaurant cookbooks.

If you want to further encourage their experimentation in the kitchen, or just want to spare them from having to wash so many dishes — we found the perfect gift to give them this holiday season.

The Always Pan was designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware so you can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve and store food all in one pan. It’s the multi-use pan your cluttered cabinets have been waiting for. And now it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Available in six, matte colors the “Always Pan” normally retails for $145, but you can get it on sale for just $95 when you use code SUPERSALE at checkout. That’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Always Pan, and this deal is only live until it sells out.

For context, this pan once had a 30,000-person waitlist, so we’re dubbing it a good deal on the internet’s favorite pan.

It has a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating, aluminum body and comes with a built-in spoon rest, beechwood spatula and stainless steel steamer basket that doubles as a colander.

If you expect to do a lot more dining in over the next few months, you might want to check out Our Place’s dinnerware collection, too. You’ll find porcelain plates and hand-blown glasses in neutrals and pastels to match any place setting.