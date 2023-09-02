25 Photos Of Nostalgic Things That Will Be Instantly Recognizable To Anyone Over The Age Of 35

1
This exact alarm clock that your parents had in their bedroom and gave a bright red glow:
This VHS edition of the "Star Wars" trilogy:
And the wild amount of "The Phantom Menace" toys that were on the shelves when the movie was released:
These water bottles that had the thick plastic straws that made everything taste plasticky:
Cherry Coke that came in this can design:
Vending machines that had the large buttons to push:
The "Forrest Gump" soundtrack, which was a double-CD and your boomer parents listened to on repeat:
Anne Geddes books, which your mom or grandma would display on their coffee table:
These acrylic cube photo frames that usually sat on your parents' dresser and had photos that were at least a decade-plus old in them:
Pizza Hut when it was a sit-down restaurant:
The massage chairs inside of The Sharper Image store at the mall:
KB Toys and their distinctive blue checkout counters:
When the homepage of iTunes looked like this:
The bike aisle in Toys "R" Us and the strong smell of rubber that you would get if you walked through it:
When Subway restaurants had subway maps as wall paper:
The giant toaster that would warm up your subs at Quiznos:
NES, SNES, and N64 cartridges that were usually grey and would give out a warm plasticky smell after you played with them:
Boomboxes that looked like this and made you feel like you had the HEIGHT of technology:
The phenomena that was Wonderbra and seeing billboards for it everywhere:
Spacemaker pencil boxes, which would literally explode if you accidentally dropped it:
The neon lights at the back of Target stores:
The microwave popcorn you'd get while checking out your videos at Blockbuster:
School milk that came in those always hard to open paper cartons:
Lunchables, which made you feel so gourmet whenever you brought one to school:
And lastly, TVs that were like 18-inches, had terrible resolution, and somehow weighed 35 pounds: