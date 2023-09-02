What's Hot

25 Photos Of Nostalgic Things That Will Be Instantly Recognizable To Anyone Over The Age Of 35

I can still hear the 'Forrest Gump Suite' from the 'Forrest Gump' soundtrack in my head.
Brian Galindo
1
/jeffmartin47
This exact alarm clock that your parents had in their bedroom and gave a bright red glow:
2
amazon.com
This VHS edition of the "Star Wars" trilogy:
3
Jonathan Elderfield / Getty Images
And the wild amount of "The Phantom Menace" toys that were on the shelves when the movie was released:
4
Peterrabbit86
These water bottles that had the thick plastic straws that made everything taste plasticky:
5
u/mnitsch56
Cherry Coke that came in this can design:
6
u/ROCKY13573
Vending machines that had the large buttons to push:
7
ebay.com
The "Forrest Gump" soundtrack, which was a double-CD and your boomer parents listened to on repeat:
8
BOMAJTreasuresZE
Anne Geddes books, which your mom or grandma would display on their coffee table:
9
Recy
These acrylic cube photo frames that usually sat on your parents' dresser and had photos that were at least a decade-plus old in them:
10
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Pizza Hut when it was a sit-down restaurant:
11
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images
The massage chairs inside of The Sharper Image store at the mall:
12
Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
KB Toys and their distinctive blue checkout counters:
13
Getty Images
When the homepage of iTunes looked like this:
14
Langevin Jacques / Sygma via Getty Images
The bike aisle in Toys "R" Us and the strong smell of rubber that you would get if you walked through it:
15
Mark Peterson / Corbis via Getty Images
When Subway restaurants had subway maps as wall paper:
16
Ilgan Sports / Multi-Bits via Getty Images
The giant toaster that would warm up your subs at Quiznos:
17
Robtek / Getty Images
NES, SNES, and N64 cartridges that were usually grey and would give out a warm plasticky smell after you played with them:
18
ebay.com
Boomboxes that looked like this and made you feel like you had the HEIGHT of technology:
19
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
The phenomena that was Wonderbra and seeing billboards for it everywhere:
20
u/Sea-Constant-9251
Spacemaker pencil boxes, which would literally explode if you accidentally dropped it:
21
Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images
The neon lights at the back of Target stores:
22
enso
The microwave popcorn you'd get while checking out your videos at Blockbuster:
23
u/Ok-Tax5517
School milk that came in those always hard to open paper cartons:
24
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Lunchables, which made you feel so gourmet whenever you brought one to school:
25
Naumoid / Getty Images/iStockphoto
And lastly, TVs that were like 18-inches, had terrible resolution, and somehow weighed 35 pounds:

