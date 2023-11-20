37 Products That Are Beneficial Now And In The Long Run

Popular items on this list include:
A four months' supply of retainer cleaning tablets
"I didn't take before/after pics because, truthfully, I didn't expect this to do much. I've got a night guard to prevent grinding, and I've had it for years now. I've cleaned it regularly, brushed it, sanitized it daily, etc., but it was distinctly yellow and opaque, I figured from age. I was about to talk to my dentist about replacing it, but figured I'd give these a try. LET ME TELL YOU. This thing is now clear and clean and almost like new.
It definitely wasn't an instant fix, but it got a little better after each use, and now, it's unrecognizable. If you're on the fence, try this. It's not cheap, but it's way less than a new dental device!" — Katie
A long-lasting eye shadow primer
"So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
A three-pack of Arm & Hammer odor-busting deodorizing balls
I have a similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets
as well.Promising review:
"We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic.
We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, more than three months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old.) Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" — Maddie Vasiliev
A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows
"I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had.
When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune
A three-pack of travel pill organizers
"I love these! I have pretty severe ADHD, and I am constantly forgetting my meds when camping or hiking or just generally leaving the house for extended periods of time. These make it so much easier for me to just squirrel away in my backpack and be so pleased when I find them again. The labels are great, they are durable, and I'm no longer finding stray pills of unknown origin in the bottom of my bag.
Highly recommend" — Eliza
A reusable pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design
"The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." — Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." — Meowser
And a pet deshedding brush
"Bear is only 7lbs. He’s little. I got this much hair (pictured above, left) off of him in less than five minutes. It’s my first long haired dog and my first shedding season with him. I’m so happy with this tool. He likes it too! His coat feels great!" — Erin Kelly
Two washable microfiber mop pads
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone, and can attach to your Swiffer. Turbo Mops
is a small business
"These are life changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are.
" — JB
A pet odor eliminating stain remover
Angry Orange
is a small business.
"This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money.
" — clayton s tonkin
A pair of extra long silicone oven mitts
"I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." — Amazon customer
A shower door cleaner
"I recently moved into a new apartment that was very clean. Except my walk-in shower doors. They were in abysmal shape and made my entire bathroom look embarrassingly unkempt. The lime deposits were thick and stubborn; the doors had clearly not been thoroughly cleaned for a long time. After one application and touching up a couple of small but particularly encrusted areas, my doors looked like new
... the glass seemed to disappear entirely!" — SoundByte
A two-pack of Downy Wrinkle Release fabric spray
"I hate doing laundry. I don’t have a fancy washing machine with a wrinkle setting and usually leave my clean clothes in the dryer or laundry basket for days. They get wrinkled and I don’t iron. I saw someone on TikTok mention this stuff, so I thought I’d give it a shot and HOLY COW is it a game changer
. I’m going on vacation in a couple of weeks for a wedding and will be taking a bottle with me! I’m driving so I can take the big bottle, but I have also seen travel sizes for anyone taking a plane!" — EvaAna
A deck of exercise cards
NewMe Fitness
is a small business
"I'm loving it! It helps me so much! I’ve always dreamed about doing yoga, but I always had problems to figure it out how to do the poses. The cards make that much easier. Now I always do yoga before/after work and I couldn’t be happier about it." — Ana Clara Grove
An exercise ball
URBNFit
is a small business. This ball is available in five sizes and 12 colors, and many reviewers also say it's great for pregnancy.
"This is a nice quality exercise ball made of a thick rubber. The size is great and it was easy to inflate. The pump included was easy to use. There is a spare pin in case you lose or break one. I haven't used it long enough to determine if it's going to be a durable ball yet but so far, so good. The ball is ribbed on the outside for added stability when being used.
" — Angie
Six static cling-fighting wool dryer balls
"I love how soft my clothes feel after drying with these! No worries about detergents from fabric softeners irritating my skin (no matter what they claim about fragrance-free etc) . I usually put four in with each load. Everyone should use these!
" — Mommy sharon
A 100% natural oven scrub
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products. This scrub comes with a metallic scrubber.
" I am blown away by this product! There have been things I’ve tried to clean with other harsh chemicals and they never worked. Everneat combined with the scouring sponge has been a game changer. My sink and my oven look like new!" —J essica
A cleaning brush for suede and nubuck
Shacke
is a small business.
"I rarely write reviews but I just received this and it's amazing. I had a grease stain on my new Uggs that I was so sad about. Corn starch almost ruined them. This brush minimized (if not totally removed) the stain. I love that no chemicals are involved and it's pure magic.
I'll use this on all of my suede shoes moving forward. Get it!" — Jennifer
A four-in-one veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush
) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.Promising review:
"Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of band wagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets
. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way.
I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" — Marissa
A pack of 36 hydrocolloid patches for healing pimples
"Witchcraft? I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit, and the overnight results were shocking.
Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick, pick, pick." — Adg
An under-desk electric treadmill
: "This thing is awesome. I'm a small, not technical person and managed to haul this thing up two flights of stairs (slowly), unbox, turn on and even connect my phone to the Bluetooth in it. No assembly. Simple instructions. Distance and time measurements seem to be accurate, but the 'calories' might be missing a decimal point. No squealing or groaning under my walking. Not too loud. Slides right under my bed.
Didn't need to adjust the belt, though the tool to do so is included. Packaging says to oil every 30 hours. The remote is needed to make the treadmill function. It is extremely cheap — like dollar store cheap. I hope the company has a remote replacement for if/when the remote bites it. Even still, I would 100% buy this again. Great treadmill!" — Crowells
A pack of two flossing toothbrush
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by a dentist that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally use this toothbrush and have been telling everyone in my life to get it — it's a game changer. I've always been prone to plaque buildup and it's been very hard to get my teeth feeling fresh-out-of-the-dentist clean, but this toothbrush has done the trick! The bristles are super soft and not irritating but somehow, magically, deep clean my teeth better than any toothbrush I've had before.
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A 25-pack of disposable shower hair catchers
Aire Allure
is a small business.
"I saw these on TikTok and bought them when I was visiting family. Tried them out and left a few behind for family and sent a few home with family — everyone is now ordering them and using them. They work great. Each one is on its own plastic shield. Just peel off and center onto your floor drain.
I leave mine on for two to three weeks. I'm the only one using my shower, but if it's a shared shower probably wouldn't last that long. It's still a great way to catch hair before going down the drain, because we all know, people say they use the traps but they really don't. A must-have!!" — C. Crocker
A dryer vent cleaner attachment
This adapter is compatible with most vacuum cleaner pipes, so all you have to do is attach it to your vacuum and guide it around your dryer to suck up excess and hard-to-reach lint. Too much lint buildup not only slows down the drying process, but it's also a fire hazard, so this handy device can actually be considered a safety tool.
"Yes, we had a sock in our dryer vent!! This past summer, the lint trap broke on our dryer. Our kids ran the dryer regardless! What a disaster. Received my vacuum kit today, and now my clothes are dry! I sucked up the sock, as well as a piece of lint roller tape. Great product!" — Laurel Enoch
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
"I had a horrible gray ring on the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn Dish Soap
method (with a lot of scrubbing), and even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance and ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!!
Works great and no toxic fumes!!" — Amazon customer
An automatic toilet bowl cleaning cartridge
"This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clockwork to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!!
Works on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." — CdrW
A rust and mineral-removing toilet tank cleaner
Promising review:
. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." — Jack
A HEPA filter air purifier
Dayette
is a small business.
It's also a lot quieter than other purifiers I've bought in the past and I like that it's sensor allows me to see the current indoor air quality. Overall, I'm happy with this purifier and would recommend it to others." — BSto
A mold and mildew stain remover
Promising review:
30 minute difference between the two photos. Smell is awful. Must use ventilation. Super effective. Will use again." — Amazon customer
Four foaming garbage disposal cleaning tablets
Promising review:
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Six washing machine cleaning tablets
The tablets are safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
"I did notice my clothes smelling, let's say, not so fresh. Kinda funky. After reading the reviews, I purchased a box (which according to the box, lasts six months). OK, I'll try it. I've got a new washer with a button that says 'Clean Washer.' How easy can it get? The first load of clothes after using this product, I was an immediate fan. Wow! What a difference! I'm kicking myself for not getting it sooner. Love the side panel to check off the month you used it. Thank you!" —Two Fishes
A pack of six pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
"This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" — Old Southern Charm
An electric no-flame lighter
: "I’m not sure about battery life because it’s rechargeable. My daughter has one, it’s been over a year and she’s never charged hers. I will NEVER go back to the traditional, long flame lighters. This thing is AMAZING! It’s worth the money. I burn candles every day. This will be an awesome gift for any candle-loving person. Very easy to use." — JMR
A set of six machine-cleaning K-Cups
Promising review:
A giant lint roller on a stick
Promising review:
I used it on my walls as well! I love it and highly recommend it if you have popcorn ceilings as well!" — Marea Celentano
A set of three Scrub Daddy sponges
"How can you NOT love the Scrub Daddy? Been getting my friends hooked on this for years. Buy it, then send me a little thank you note because it changed your life. OK, maybe not changed but definitely nudged. Never smells, dishwasher safe, last forever, doesn't hurt dishes, gets all the junk." — Kristi Rosengreen
A "Cup Cozy Pillow"
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber