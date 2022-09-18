Creepy, One-Finger Salute At Trump Rally Evokes 'Heil Hitler' Gesture

In an eerie gesture, audience members raise their index fingers possibly to symbolize America First while Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio. Jeff Swensen via Getty Images

In what’s likely the eeriest of countless eerie scenes at a Donald Trump rally, the former president on Saturday lamented the ugly chaos of these times while supporters raised one finger in an overhead salute reminiscent of the “heil Hitler” gesture.

Trump ticked off his imagined list of current horrors in a kind of dirge with music playing in the background.

Several supporters, some with heads bowed, stood quietly in the audience with a single finger raised above their heads. Some viewers speculated that it referred to the nationalist “America first” slogan, while others claimed it was a symbol of QAnon, which Trump is increasingly espousing. Some in the audience were employing a modified white supremacy “OK” hate sign with only the index finger extended.

Trump goes full QAnon over at TruthSocial—sporting a Q lapel pin and blasting two QAnon slogans. pic.twitter.com/sI0t7FPbBM — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) September 13, 2022

Aaron Rupar, a journalist who posts clips of Trump speeches, called the scene “one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen at a Trump rally, All it is missing is passing around Kool-Aid right after.”

this is one of the most bizarre things I've seen at a Trump rally. All it is missing is passing around Kool-Aid right after. pic.twitter.com/BmPOztb7kA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2022

Jesus christ that's about as close to a crowd of people doing a nazi salute as you'll probably get outside of an actual nazi meeting where they openly admit they're nazis. — John Preston (@ArlanKels) September 18, 2022

The Maga Salute. Similar to the Nazi salute, but only 1 finger since most of them, including their fearless leader, can’t count any higher. pic.twitter.com/ZYyhjBBi98 — U2bird (@u2bird) September 18, 2022