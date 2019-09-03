This wand is made with a tourmaline ceramic barrel with infrared heat and an ion technology that can help protect your hair and seal in moisture to reduce breakage and protect your strands while styling. Plus, it comes with a heat-resistant styling glove to protect your hand.my co

You’d normally pay $89 for the NuMe Wand, but it’s currently on sale for $55. Plus, if you enter the code SAVE15TODAY at checkout, you can score an extra 15% off, knocking the price down to just $46.75.