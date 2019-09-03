HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Obsessed with those mermaid curls you see all over Instagram but have no clue how to get ’em?
Turns out, the secret to beachy waves is an old-school hair tool with a new look. Normal curling wands can sometimes leave you with awkward ringlet curls ― the very opposite of what you’re trying to achieve when you want loose, oversized waves. But a reverse curling wand, like this one from NuMe, will volumize your roots and give gorgeous beachy waves to your ends.
The NuMe Reverse Curling Wand looks kind of like an ice cream cone: skinny on the bottom, fatter on the top. To use it, you hold it upside down and start wrapping as close to your roots as possible. Doing so gives you mermaid-like waves right off the bat, with tighter curls at the root that won’t flatten and look lifeless as the day goes on.
This wand is made with a tourmaline ceramic barrel with infrared heat and an ion technology that can help protect your hair and seal in moisture to reduce breakage and protect your strands while styling. Plus, it comes with a heat-resistant styling glove to protect your hand.my co
You’d normally pay $89 for the NuMe Wand, but it’s currently on sale for $55. Plus, if you enter the code SAVE15TODAY at checkout, you can score an extra 15% off, knocking the price down to just $46.75.
