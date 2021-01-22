Confused Penguin Joins The Wrong Group... Only To Be Rescued By A Penguin Pal

Have trouble telling penguins apart?

You’re not alone: Apparently, penguins can get just as confused as us, as this video from the Falkland Islands shows:

Two groups of rockhopper penguins ― the kind known for their punk-rock eyebrows ― stopped for a chat. Or maybe to sing sea chanteys. When the groups went their separate ways, one little rockhopper hopped off with the wrong group.

Fortunately, a penguin pal was able to pick him out of the crowd and bring him back to the right group.