Confused Penguin Joins The Wrong Group... Only To Be Rescued By A Penguin Pal

Penguins: They're just as easily confused as we are.

Have trouble telling penguins apart? 

You’re not alone: Apparently, penguins can get just as confused as us, as this video from the Falkland Islands shows: 

Two groups of rockhopper penguins ― the kind known for their punk-rock eyebrows ― stopped for a chat. Or maybe to sing sea chanteys. When the groups went their separate ways, one little rockhopper hopped off with the wrong group.

Fortunately, a penguin pal was able to pick him out of the crowd and bring him back to the right group.

 

