Sarah Michelle Gellar Goes Full-On 'Buffy' In Coronavirus Battle

Sarah Michelle Gellar cheered up fans on social media this week with a perfectly timed wink at her iconic “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” character.

On Tuesday, the actor and lifestyle guru posted a photo of herself holding a giant wooden stake.

“Hmmmm........ found this on my walk today,” she wrote on Instagram.

The fun continued on her Instagram stories, where she posted the famous “Buffy” quote: “If the apocalypse comes, beep me.”

Then alongside the image of her with the stake, she wrote, “Beeped.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the photo had been liked more than 220,000 times, and drawn responses from some of Gellar’s famous friends, including a few former co-stars.

“Buffy, what are we going to do now?” wrote Michelle Trachtenberg, who played the title character’s younger sister, Dawn Summers, on the TV series. David Boreanaz, who starred as vampire-turned-private investigator Angel, quipped, “Run!”

Gellar’s “Cruel Intentions” castmate Selma Blair wrote, “And the adventures begin. Can I be your sidekick?”

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gellar has been hunkering down with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 7.

Earlier in the week, she posted a photo of herself holding a Lysol disinfecting wipe. “You guys, I’ve been carrying these accessories before they were all the rage,” she wrote. “Who knew they would become collector items?!?”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” wrapped in 2003 after seven seasons. As of 2018, series creator Joss Whedon was reportedly at work on a sequel to the show with Monica Owusu-Breen, whose screenwriting credits include “Alias” and “Lost.”

While fans may be eager to see Gellar reprise her role as Buffy Summers in a sequel, the actor herself isn’t keen on the idea.

“My Buffy was the incarnation of the horrors of adolescence manifested as actual demons,” she told E! News last year. “I am not an adolescent. I don’t work in that story.”

“If someone did a new version of it, all it would do is draw people back to the original, which I think is awesome,” she added. “But I don’t work in sort of ... in that world.”