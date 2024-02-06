Sarah Michelle Gellar Remembers Co-Star Robin Williams In Touching Tribute

Sarah Michelle Gellar still remembers how “everything” changed when Robin Williams died.
Gellar had jumped at the chance to star opposite Williams in “The Crazy Ones” (2013-2014), despite the CBS pilot being filmed mere months after she gave birth to her son Rocky. She later became “very protective” over Williams, after recognizing his depression on set.
“I went back to work right away because I was desperate to work with Robin,” recalled Gellar on Monday’s episode of Shannen Doherty’s “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. “I mean, when that opportunity came my way, there was no way to pass it up.”
“And I was one of the few people that knew while we were doing the show that he was really struggling, that he wasn’t well,” she added. “I soaked up every moment I could with him. I felt like the work was the easy part for me. It was just making sure that he was ok.”
Gellar said only a “couple people” on set recognized this and “were very protective” of him.
Williams died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014, after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. An autopsy later revealed he had Lewy body dementia, which can reportedly affect memory, personality, movement, sleep and mood, and cause depression.
Gellar reminded Doherty, who previously starred in 111 episodes of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and is currently battling stage 4 breast cancer, that filming a TV show “is a hard job” — and that those in the know wanted to “protect” Williams “without spilling his secrets.”
When Williams was found dead, however, Gellar recalled her own life changing overnight.
“When he passed away, everything stopped for me,” she told Doherty. “I mean, you were there through this. I just said, ‘What am I doing? My kids are really young, I’ve worked my whole life, I don’t wanna miss this. I don’t wanna be gone while Rocky takes his first step.’”
“That’s what made me take all those years off, was Robin,” continued Gellar.
The actor starred in only a few TV show episodes over the next five years, in addition to one film and various voice work. Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. share two children: Charlotte, 14; and Rocky, 11.
If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.