Seth Meyers on Thursday ridiculed Donald Trump’s overvaluation of his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling last week in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found Trump and his company had for years massively overvalued their assets to make deals and score loans — including inflating the value of the resort, in one financial statement, by up to 2,300%.

“No one believes your chintzy, Florida swamp hotel is worth more than the global box office for ‘Barbie.’” said Meyers.

It was “Barbie” house of nightmares, he cracked.

“This place? The hotel that looks like the fucking castle you put in a goldfish bowl so he has something to look at when he eats?” the comedian added.