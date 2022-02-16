Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Diverge, Reportedly Call Off Engagement

Woodley came to his defense after reports claimed that Rodgers had broken his COVID-19 quarantine, blasting news outlets who were “grasping at straws” in their attempt to “disparage” her fiancé.

Since then, however, there has been much speculation about the status of their relationship, as they have spent increasingly long stretches of time apart. Woodley has begun production on multiple upcoming projects, while Rodgers was busy during the NFL season.

“So, [the season] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Rodgers told Haute Living in September. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

But scheduling excuses did little to quell the rumors of a rift between the couple amid reports about tension over their differing political views.

Rodgers previously dated Olivia Munn and former race car driver Danica Patrick; he split from the latter shortly before his romance with the “Big Little Lies” star began. Woodley, meanwhile, was previously linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she met while filming the survival drama “Adrift.”