Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Diverge, Reportedly Call Off Engagement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly ended their engagement, according to multiple outlets, shortly after the football star faced criticism for lying about his vaccination status.
The couple have called it quits a little over a year after the Green Bay Packers quarterback first announced that they were engaged during his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors broadcast in February 2021.
“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” an unnamed source told People. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”
The “Divergent” star went onto confirm the news, gushing about Rodgers being “just a wonderful, incredible human being” during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” later that month.
“Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”
Their whirlwind romance took shape during the pandemic, with Woodley and Rodgers living together in Montreal while she filmed her latest movie and Rodgers prepared for his short-lived stint as a “Jeopardy” guest host.
“We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” she said in a cover interview with Shape in June.
“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly.”
But the couple hit a speed bump when the NFL star tested positive for COVID-19 in November and admitted he had not been vaccinated, despite telling the press he was “immunized” against the virus over the summer.
Woodley came to his defense after reports claimed that Rodgers had broken his COVID-19 quarantine, blasting news outlets who were “grasping at straws” in their attempt to “disparage” her fiancé.
Since then, however, there has been much speculation about the status of their relationship, as they have spent increasingly long stretches of time apart. Woodley has begun production on multiple upcoming projects, while Rodgers was busy during the NFL season.
“So, [the season] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Rodgers told Haute Living in September. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”
But scheduling excuses did little to quell the rumors of a rift between the couple amid reports about tension over their differing political views.
Rodgers previously dated Olivia Munn and former race car driver Danica Patrick; he split from the latter shortly before his romance with the “Big Little Lies” star began. Woodley, meanwhile, was previously linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she met while filming the survival drama “Adrift.”