Shay Mitchell Surprises Fans With Pregnancy Announcement In Stunning Photo

Shay Mitchell dropped quite a bombshell Friday on Instagram.

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress revealed she was pregnant in a stunning photo that showed off her body.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she wrote alongside the photo.

The happy news comes just months after the 32-year-old actress revealed she had a miscarriage last year, describing the experience as losing “the child of my hopes and dreams.”

The actress, who stole every scene as Peach Salinger in Lifetime’s “You” last year, also announced her pregnancy in a teaser for her new biweekly YouTube original series, “Almost Ready”

The sneak peek shows her with her boyfriend, TV host Matte Babel, at her pregnancy shoot. The two have reportedly been dating since 2017, according to Elle Magazine.

The series, which will air new episodes every other Wednesday beginning on July 17, documents her experience of being pregnant while in the spotlight.

“When you’re in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready,” she says in the video. “This for me has been the hardest. This is going to be really fun and awesome when I’m not trying to hide it anymore.”

She also mentions in the clip that pregnancy hasn’t been “peaches or rainbows.”

“It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time,” she wrote in the description for the video, noting she decided to reveal her pregnancy six months in because she “was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts.” “We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family,” she continued. “I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”