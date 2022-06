Braun IPL hair removal device

Braun's IPL device makes it easy to quickly reduce body hair from the comfort of your home in just a matter of weeks. It uses advanced technology to safely adapt the light sensitivity to your skin tone and can be used just about anywhere on your body. Best of all, you never need to replace or refill parts as it is made to last up to 22 years. Laser hair removal works by targeting pigment in the hair follicle to break the cycle of regrowth. After just a few treatment sessions, it keeps the root from producing new hair and, over time, keeps hair from ever reaching the surface. If you're someone who goes to the waxing or laser salon regularly, there's a good chance you'll find this to be well worth the financial and time investment.Note: The device doesn't work on all hair color/skin tone combinations, so check the chart provided on the Amazon page to be sure it will work for you.: "Life changer.... my under arm and bikini line were my main reason for getting this IPL device. I'd just like to shave less often and have fewer ingrown hairs. I had done a ton of research on other brands and the Braun device was consistently the most liked.... I IPL'd my underarms twice a week for the first 3 weeks then went down to once a week. I started seeing a significant difference probably around 3-4 weeks. I'm going to continue weekly until summer hits I expect. For my legs, it's thinner and growing much slower with less irritated-looking follicles. The place I'm most happy about is the bikini line, it seems to have reduced ingrowns for me as well which was a pleasant surprise. It's coming in slower and thinner and I almost don't need to shave weekly but I do anyway. I'm super happy with my results so far and if I remember to I'll update with another photo at the start of summer.... This isn't painful AT ALL. If you've waxed, lasered, or tweezed then you have known pain. This is nothing compared to that. The only time I felt a little sensitive to it is the back of my thighs, it feels a little warm and at worst like half the pain of a rubber band snap on the wrist... Ready for hairless dolphin hot girl summer!" — Kathleen C.