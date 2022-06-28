Get the benefits of microneedling at home with this innovative micro-exfoliation tool. The tiny, painless needles create vertical micro-channels in the skin that are said to offer stimulation and increased product absorption, while the light therapy claims to improve skin tone and tackle discoloration.
Note that that while many reviewers swear by this tool, there are some safety concerns associated with it. BioBeauty provides a spray bottle that you fill with alcohol at home to keep your roller clean, but many say that simply isn't enough
. Dermatologists and other skin care specialists have noted that at-home microneedling elevates the risk of bleeding, the spread of bacteria, infections and more
. Not only are there hygienic concerns to contend with, but over time, the needles could become blunt and do some serious damage to your skin.
If you're going to take this journey at home, we highly recommend consulting various YouTube tutorials on how to use, clean and care for your dermaroller and proceed with caution. Think of it as a good addition to your repertoire if you live on the cutting-edge of beauty — literally. Promising review
: "Love this product! I was so excited when my Glopro arrived in the mail Thursday. I couldn't wait to use it that night. I followed the directions and used the Glopro all over my face and neck. I loved how it felt! You could feel the micro needles more on the forehead but it wasn't uncomfortable, just more noticeable. After I went over my face a few times I immediately put on my moisturizer. It was almost as if I could feel it being absorbed deeper into my skin. The next day my face felt as though I had gotten a little sun. Again, not uncomfortable just more noticeable. That was Friday morning. Saturday night I went to dinner with a friend and we were having a pretty serious conversation when she said "I'm so sorry to interrupt bu your skin looks so good! It's glowing." I told her that my skin routine is the same except I just used the GoPro for the first time. True story! Customer for life here!!" — Tricia Voelkel