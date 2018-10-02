Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, a star of the reality TV series “Jersey Shore,” lashed out at Instagram trolls who criticized her 4-year-old daughter’s appearance.

Polizzi posted a photo of her daughter, Giovanna, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s 4-year-old daughter, Meilani, at the wedding shower for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on Saturday. Polizzi added the comment, “Here’s a pic of us at our first red carpet event. We were so young. @jwoww #TheHitchuation.”

Many commenters said the girls looked cute and very much like their mothers. But other people were critical, saying the girls’ hair looked messy.

One comment read, “Kids hair is crazy.”

Polizzi replied, “let her live.”

Another commenter said, “Girl, you have money dress your girl better. She’s beautiful but needs to look nicer. You take time to do your hair face and dress do the same for her.”

“Mind your own business tho,” Polizzi responded. “I let my daughter pick her own outfits. I let her express herself. Are you a mother? Worry about your own damn kids, and let us live.”

It’s not clear which comment led Polizzi to write: “are we mom shaming? Who gives a f**k. We drove with the windows down singing and enjoying life. Sorry i can’t always brush and braid her hair like you, perfect mom. 🙄 blocking you pain in the ass.”

Many people who commented on the post, which has nearly half a million likes, applauded Polizzi for standing up to “mommy shaming.”