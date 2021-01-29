“The Late Show” and host Stephen Colbert tackled the GameStop saga head-on Thursday with a spoof movie trailer and a mocking monologue.

The show poked fun at the David and Goliath tale of Reddit users punking stock market traders with a reimagined promo for the hit 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Introducing ... “The Wolf of Couch Street” here:

Colbert dedicated much of his opening monologue to the developments, hailing the social media users who’d “managed to unlock the digital pitchfork.”

“Pull yourselves up by your cocaine straps,” he jokingly told traders who’d lost out.

Check out the monologue here: