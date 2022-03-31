Strapless bras are possibly the most temperamental item in the world of undergarments. They’re notorious for sliding down, offering mediocre support and creating odd indented profiles.

This is even more true for larger chest sizes, for which adequate and comfortable support is a must.

If you’ve been staring at that strapless dress but haven’t been able to wear it because your strapless bra search has come up short, we’ve gathered a helpful list of anti-bulge back-smoothing bras, comfortable bandeaus, lifting bustiers and large-cup bras that offer support without any jabbing underwire. Plus see what other large-busted reviewers had to say about them.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.