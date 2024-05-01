HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Anyone that values modern invention and its ability to add ease and comfort to your daily life would be remiss to overlook one of the internet’s most recent gadgets that could possibly change the way you lounge and view your favorite content.
A tablet and phone stand, specifically this well-rated one that we chose to feature here, is essentially a fully customizable arm that can hold your chosen device, be it your Kindle or iPhone, so you can watch it completely hands free in virtually any position.
It essentially works by attaching to any number of surfaces like a countertop, table’s edge or bed headboard, using an manually tightening base so it’s secure without the need for permanent installation involving drill and screws. Then the three-point-bending flexible arm, which is attached to a 360-degree rotating socket, can be moved to hold your screen wherever you need it.
This kind of adjustability means you can scroll social media while lying on your side or read your e-book in bed without having to hold a tablet. Or, if you’re someone that often finds themselves scrolling through a recipe on your phone in the middle of preparing a meal, this can make things a lot less cumbersome. According to reviewers, it might also mean a reduction in neck pain caused by looking downwards at their phones for too long or straining in odd positions to view a television screen.
And for a completely hands-free operation that doesn’t involve you lifting an arm to control your screen, there are Bluetooth remotes you can purchase, which connect with Smartphones and tablets.
Most of the popular “entertainment stand” options that we could find online were either just for phones or for tablets, but this one claims to be universally compatible with a variety of both — from iPhones to Androids to iPads and even Nintendo Switches. It also doesn’t use the commonly found “gooseneck” design which can be prone to drooping under the weight of a device over time.
The tablet stand’s maker says that the device is made with durable materials like aluminum and an alloy base. Several reviewers back up this claim, with one user stating that they use “this sturdy piece of hardware” to hold up a portable HDMI monitor.
While installation of this stand isn’t permanent by any means, you can leave it in place and just fold it down flat when not in use, or detach it completely and neatly store it until later use.
Before the next crick in your neck appears or you find yourself wishing for a more comfortable way to binge your favorite television show, grab this a-little-over-$20 tool that one reviewer claims was the “best $20 I’ve ever spent.”
Promising Amazon reviews:
“Best $20 I’ve ever spent to improve my quality of life. I love falling asleep to a show on my iPad but never had a good way of propping it up in bed. This is the perfect solution! It is easy to push out of the way when not in use.” — Jennifer Walton
“I used to have a gooseneck holder for when I read in bed, but after 2yrs it got worn out and wouldn’t stay up anymore. So when I went searching for a new adjustable holder, I was excited for this one since it’s all metal with springs.
The main clamp fit over my thick headboard and I was able to screw it on tightly. The arms also have knobs that can be tightened to better secure the angle you’d like, which I appreciated. My iPad fits snuggly into the end clamp - I used to have the gooseneck holder clamp onto the sides of my iPad, but this one is too large for that so it clamps onto the top and bottom of my iPad. There are holes on the clamps that allow me to still charge my iPad even while it’s behind held. I haven’t tried it with my iPad case on, but that might work if you don’t like to constantly switch between having a case on and not.
Besides the part that clamps onto my headboard and the part that holds my iPad, everything else was assembled when it arrived in the box (thank the gods), so I didn’t struggle with any screws or whatnot.” — Nicole Brown (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)
“I absolutely love this thing! It works beautifully for me. I read some complain that it is cheaply made and breaks easily. Anything can break if you try to force it to do something it’s made not to do. Took me a while to figure out how to bend and adjust the right way. Once I did that, I can’t believe how great this thing is. The only concern I had was the clamp that attaches to headboard. My headboard is wood and thick. But once I attached it, it worked great. I would recommend this if you like reading in bed. Works perfectly for my Kindle, have not tried it on my Ipad yet. But I really love this thing and would recommend.” — John
“I wasn’t expecting much, but this is a sturdy piece of hardware. I’m using this to hold up a portable HDMI monitor, which is probably both heavier and larger than this was designed for. I have to tighten the screws to max, but it holds it in place just fine. Attached it to my headboard and hooked it up to my PC, and now I can use my PC while lazing about in bed.” — Dayne