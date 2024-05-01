“Best $20 I’ve ever spent to improve my quality of life. I love falling asleep to a show on my iPad but never had a good way of propping it up in bed. This is the perfect solution! It is easy to push out of the way when not in use.” — Jennifer Walton

“I used to have a gooseneck holder for when I read in bed, but after 2yrs it got worn out and wouldn’t stay up anymore. So when I went searching for a new adjustable holder, I was excited for this one since it’s all metal with springs.

The main clamp fit over my thick headboard and I was able to screw it on tightly. The arms also have knobs that can be tightened to better secure the angle you’d like, which I appreciated. My iPad fits snuggly into the end clamp - I used to have the gooseneck holder clamp onto the sides of my iPad, but this one is too large for that so it clamps onto the top and bottom of my iPad. There are holes on the clamps that allow me to still charge my iPad even while it’s behind held. I haven’t tried it with my iPad case on, but that might work if you don’t like to constantly switch between having a case on and not.

Besides the part that clamps onto my headboard and the part that holds my iPad, everything else was assembled when it arrived in the box (thank the gods), so I didn’t struggle with any screws or whatnot.” — Nicole Brown (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)

“I absolutely love this thing! It works beautifully for me. I read some complain that it is cheaply made and breaks easily. Anything can break if you try to force it to do something it’s made not to do. Took me a while to figure out how to bend and adjust the right way. Once I did that, I can’t believe how great this thing is. The only concern I had was the clamp that attaches to headboard. My headboard is wood and thick. But once I attached it, it worked great. I would recommend this if you like reading in bed. Works perfectly for my Kindle, have not tried it on my Ipad yet. But I really love this thing and would recommend.” — John

“I wasn’t expecting much, but this is a sturdy piece of hardware. I’m using this to hold up a portable HDMI monitor, which is probably both heavier and larger than this was designed for. I have to tighten the screws to max, but it holds it in place just fine. Attached it to my headboard and hooked it up to my PC, and now I can use my PC while lazing about in bed.” — Dayne