Adrian Grenier Finally Admits Nate Was The Villain In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Adrian Grenier finally admitting that Nate was the “real villain” in “The Devil Wears Prada”? Groundbreaking.

In an incredibly thorough oral history of the the iconic 2006 film in Entertainment Weekly, Grenier opened up about his character’s dynamic with Andy (Anne Hathaway). In case you fell down, smacked your little head on the pavement and forgot: Nate and Andy were an on-and-off couple in the film, which is based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name.

Nate is an up-and-coming, Jarlsberg-loving chef, while Andy is an assistant desperate to win the approval of Miranda Priestly, a ghastly but chic boss modeled off Anna Wintour. During Andy’s quest to succeed in the cutthroat world of fashion magazines, Nate gets increasingly frustrated with his girlfriend for doing things like missing his birthday and answering the phone when her boss calls.

In one exchange, Nate throws out the barb: “I wouldn’t care if you were out there pole-dancing all night, as long as you did it with a little integrity!”