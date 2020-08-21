The Perfect Fall Dress Exists. And It's On Sale For $19 On Amazon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Use code HUFFPOST20 to get 20% off this Daily Ritual women's jersey long-sleeved V-neck dress and get it for $19.

The first day of fall 2020 will be Sep. 22, which means we are almost a month away. So while we still have a few more weeks of backyard barbecues and splashing around in our inflatable pools, fall is coming.

While this season will be a little different, there’s a good chance we’ll be able to enjoy socially distanced fall pastimes such as wine tastings and apple picking. Of course, these autumn activities go hand in hand with fall fashion: the season of cozy sweaters, beautiful boots and light jackets.

If you’re looking for the perfect fall outfit, look no further than this Daily Ritual women’s jersey long-sleeved V-neck dress. It has a 4.3-star rating, more than 400 reviews and is available in sizes XS-XXL in seven colors. The V neck and flared silhouette makes this dress figure-flattering, and the jersey material means it’s super soft. It normally retails for $23, but you can get it for just $19 when you use HuffPost’s exclusive Amazon coupon code for 20% off at checkout: HUFFPOST20.

I’m personally loving the chocolate brown color and will probably pair it with a tan leather jacket, booties and the trusty $16 Amazon hat that was my favorite accessory last fall. The black is also a great option that can be worn from day to night with a denim jacket and sneakers. This dress is comfy enough to wear while working from home, casual enough to wear while running errands and cute enough to wear for a night out.