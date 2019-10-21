HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost Maybe there’s something to this urban cowgirl trend after all.

I’ve dabbled in my fair share of fall fashion trends this season, but there’s one I’ve had to hold my horses on — urban cowgirl. Western-inspired pieces like cowboy boots and oversized belt buckles have been big trends for fall 2019, but I was hesitant to get on board.

If you’re like me and need another reason to giddy up and get on this trend, Etsy’s in-house trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson says the site has seen a 30% uptick in searches for “cowboy hats.”

With stats like that, it got me thinking. Maybe I wasn’t ready to go full-on cowgirl, but perhaps I could get behind something Western-inspired for fall. That’s when I found a $16 women’s hat on Amazon perfect for autumn that’s become my favorite fall fashion accessory.

This Lisianthus women belt buckle fedora hat has a 4.2-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews on Amazon. The $16 hat is available in 16 colors, ranging from fall-friendly hues to vibrant statement shades. What I like is that it comes with a thin black belt with brass hardware — the perfect touch to make it feel a bit more authentic (and look like I spent more on it than 16 bucks).

It’s an affordable dupe to some of the $70-and-up Western-inspired hats at Anthropologie. For a hat skeptic, this $16 lookalike was a better fit for my style and my wallet.

The just over 2-inch brim offers nice coverage when you’re outdoors (I wore it on a particularly raining day in New York, and it held up nicely). Inside, it has adjustable sizing tassels so you can adjust the size of the hat perfectly to your head. Material-conscious folks will appreciate it’s made with more cotton than polyester, so it’s not too hot or itchy. I even wore it hiking on a 70-degree day without breaking a sweat.

I went the traditional route and opted for the camel color, and it has become my go-to for all fall festivities — apple picking, foliage hikes and beer tastings. I was even bold enough to wear it to work and snagged plenty of compliments on it throughout the day.

Maybe there’s something to this urban cowgirl trend after all?

