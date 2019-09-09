HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Oversized denim jackets, pearl hoops and silk scarves — those are just a few of the looks you’ll see as fall and winter 2019 blow in.

The first half of 2019 introduced us to some seriously retro looks like square-neck “milkmaid” tops and gingham-printed everything, and now ― with a little help from our trend-forward friends at Etsy and Pinterest ― we have our eyes on the trends that’ll dominate fashion searches for the second half of the year.

One of the biggest trends you’ll see this fall is the “urban cowgirl” look, as shoppers layer on Southwestern-inspired pieces like rancher-style hats, Western-inspired boots and oversized belt buckles. According to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s in-house trend expert, the site has seen a 30% uptick in searches for “cowboy hats.”

“Shoppers are channeling their inner cowgirls (and boys) with sophisticated fringe, rancher hats, and embellished denim,” she wrote in a post on Etsy. “I also predict a spike in cowboy boots moseying around town as the temperature starts to drop.”

Love it or hate it, the urban cowboy trend looks like it’s here for the long haul. Even Everlane — a fashion brand known for its minimalist, capsule wardrobe-inspired pieces — just released “The Western Boot.”

If you’re not ready to giddy up into the cowgirl trend just yet, there’s another huge trend for fall 2019: snake print. Searches for “snake print” on Pinterest are up almost 650% over six months on the site. That’s a lot of folks trying to slither into this trend, whether with snake-print boots, a snake-print bag or even snake-print trousers.

Even more surprising is the jewelry trend that Etsy’s Johnson predicts we will see in earlobes everywhere. Pearl hoops brings the delicate look of pearl earrings to modern minimalists. Searches for “pearl hoops” on Etsy have increased more than 220% in the last three months, so expect to see more of see this dainty look in the cooler months.

If you want to know more about what to wear this fall and winter, take a look below through our predictions for the season’s top looks, from shoe trends and prints and patterns to wear.

