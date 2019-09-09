One of the biggest trends you’ll see this fall is the “urban cowgirl” look, as shoppers layer on Southwestern-inspired pieces like rancher-style hats, Western-inspired boots and oversized belt buckles. According to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s in-house trend expert, the site has seen a 30% uptick in searches for “cowboy hats.”
“Shoppers are channeling their inner cowgirls (and boys) with sophisticated fringe, rancher hats, and embellished denim,” she wrote in a post on Etsy. “I also predict a spike in cowboy boots moseying around town as the temperature starts to drop.”
Love it or hate it, the urban cowboy trend looks like it’s here for the long haul. Even Everlane — a fashion brand known for its minimalist, capsule wardrobe-inspired pieces — just released “The Western Boot.”
If you’re not ready to giddy up into the cowgirl trend just yet, there’s another huge trend for fall 2019: snake print. Searches for “snake print” on Pinterest are up almost 650% over six months on the site. That’s a lot of folks trying to slither into this trend, whether with snake-print boots, a snake-print bag or even snake-print trousers.
Even more surprising is the jewelry trend that Etsy’s Johnson predicts we will see in earlobes everywhere. Pearl hoops brings the delicate look of pearl earrings to modern minimalists. Searches for “pearl hoops” on Etsy have increased more than 220% in the last three months, so expect to see more of see this dainty look in the cooler months.
If you want to know more about what to wear this fall and winter, take a look below through our predictions for the season’s top looks, from shoe trends and prints and patterns to wear.
Take a look below at the top fashion trends of 2019 we’re eyeing:
1
'70s Silhouettes
Modcloth
1970s silhouettes are back in a big way. From wide-leg trousers and jeans (yep, flare jeans are back) to oversized belt buckles, it's clear that the looser, flowier looks and textures of the '70s are back for fall. (Pictured: Modcloth's Sociable Scholar Corduroy Jumper)
2
Silk Scarves
Anthropologie
Bandanas have been trending up for a while now, but we're predicting they'll be a major accessory for fall 2019. Our friends at Etsy agree, because they've seen a 30% increase in searches for silk scarves compared to last year. Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson says a silk scarf is incredibly versatile and can be worn as a belt, neck tie, headband, bag accessory and so much more. (Pictured: Anthropologie's Charlotte Printed Bandana)
3
Western Hats
Anthropologie
It's no surprise that Western hats are making an appearance in mainstream fashion circles. The experts at Etsy have seen a 30% spike in searches for cowboy hats — over just the last three months! Last year, we started seeing more Western-inspired boots and oversized belt buckles strutting down the sidewalks. These urban cowboy toppers just complete the look. (Pictured: Various hats at Anthropologie)
4
Oversized Denim
Urban Outfitters
Our friends at Pinterest nailed it when they predicted oversized denim jackets and jean jackets would be a top trend for fall 2019. This '90s-inspired silhouette has made a fierce comeback this season in the form of cropped oversized jean jackets and bulky men's denim jackets reimagined for women. (Pictured: Levi's Dad Denim Trucker Jacket)
5
Pearl Hoops
Etsy
Last fall and winter, we saw a pair of tortoise earrings on practically every woman strutting down the sidewalk. But this fall the trend experts at Etsy are predicting an even daintier look for our lobes: pearl hoops. We've already seen an increase in pearl accessories (like hair clips and headbands), so it makes sense that pearl earrings are getting in on the action, too. This delicate look brings the pearl earring trend to minimalists but placing pearl drops on thin gold hoops. In fact, this might be one of Etsy's biggest jewelry trends for fall 2019, because searches for "pearl hoops" on Etsy have increased more than 220% in the last three months. Better still, plenty of Etsy sellers are making this trend their own by offering pearl earrings in different shapes and silhouettes for every kind of jewelry buyer. (Pictured: Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings by Etsy seller SimpleDaintyJewelry)
6
Satin Midi Skirts
Nordstrom
The infamous leopard-print midi skirt was only the beginning. In fact, satin midi skirts will likely be one of the biggest looks for women for fall 2019. From high-waisted midi skirts and ones with pockets, to satin skirt street style looks, there are plenty of ways to style and wear these bottoms. (Pictured: Topshop's Colorblock Satin Midi)
Bring on the scrunchies and hair clips. According to Etsy, hair accessories are one of the biggest fall hair trends of 2019. There have been more than 1.8 million searches on Etsy for "headbands" in the last three months alone, and searches for both hairpins and barrettes are trending up on the site, too. From hair scarves and turban headbands to pearl clips and velvet scrunchies, there are lot of ways to make your hair accessories work for you this season. (Pictured: Anthropologie's Persephone Hair Clip Set)
9
Flared Jeans
American Eagle
We regret to inform you that flared jeans are back -- but are somehow better than ever? Hear us out. There's no denying that our skinny-leg jeans have been making their way to the backs of our closets for a while now in favor of looser, stretchier, more comfortable styles like wide-leg jeans, boyfriend jeans and so-called mom jeans. Expect to see flared jeans paired with statement sneakers, Western boots and even knee-high boots on chillier days. (Pictured: American Eagle's Highest Waist Flare Jeans)
10
Snake Print
Macy's
You'll see plenty of animal prints this fall, but none more than the snake print. According to our friends at Pinterest, search interest in "snake print" has increased nearly 650% over six months — that's a lot of people looking for ways to wear snake print this fall. We're predicting you'll see snake print boots, belts, snake print clothes and even snake print boots and shoes everywhere this season. Think of it as the next neutral of your closet. (Pictured: The Sak's Playa Leather Saddle Bag in Snake Multi)
11
Dr. Martens
Urban Outfitters
Here's the fall footwear trend that would hate to know it's suddenly trendy again. Dr. Martens — the so-called footwear of musicians, nonconformists and anti-fashion fashionistas — are making a big comeback this fall. These days it’s almost impossible to step out without spotting a pair on the sidewalk, no matter the season or setting. Given the resurgence of ’90s trends — from slip dresses and tiny bags to square-toed shoes — it’s no surprise the footwear of choice for ’90s festival culture is returning, too. Love them or hate them, there’s no denying a pair of classic Dr. Martens will be a big fall footwear trend in 2019. Search interest for Dr. Martens during the holiday shopping season more than doubled between 2017 and 2018, and the trend seems on track to be even bigger this year.(Pictured: Dr. Martens 1460 Bex 8-Eye Boot)
12
Square Necklines
Reformation
Perhaps it's the lingering effects of summer 2019's "milkmaid top," just reimagined for fall. Or, perhaps, it's because anything and everything '90s is now back in fashion. Whatever the reason, we're predicting a big surplus of square-cut necklines for fall in the form of sweaters, blouses and even square-neck dresses for fall. (Pictured: Reformation's Isabel Sweater)
13
Scrunchies
Urban Outfitters
One look that's easy enough to pull off with little to no effort is the scrunchie. The scrunchies of fall and winter 2019 are made of luxe fabrics like corduroy and velvet, and they come in trendy prints like cheetah and polka-dots. Wear them in a high loose bun, or tie back your strands into a sleek, tight pony. Either way, you'll be on-trend without even trying. (Pictured: Urban Outfitters Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set in Animal Print Multi)
14
Western-Inspired Belts
Asos
You've got the boot-cut jeans, rancher hat and Western boots. All you're missing is an oversized belt buckle to complete your urban cowgirl look. Pair this belt with a pair of girlfriend jeans and white boots, or dress it up with some high-waisted denim and a bodysuit. The looks are endless. (Pictured: ASOS DESIGN Leather Western Tip Belt )
15
Plaid Appeal
Modcloth
Plaid for fall? How groundbreaking! Still, if you're looking for a few statement pieces to dress up your fall wardrobe, we've spotted a lot (and we mean a lot) of '70s plaid. From plaid jumpsuits to plaid trousers, this is a fall look that won't be going anywhere anytime soon. (Pictured: Modcloth's Plaid Appeal Vest Jumpsuit)
16
Square-Toe Shoes
Everlane
It's cool to be square. In yet another nod to the '90s, pointy-toe shoes are stepping aside to make room for their trendier cousins: square-toe shoes. (Pictured: Everlane's The '90s Flat)
17
Leather Bottoms
Target
Leather is a pretty typical fabric for fall, but we're predicting you'll see more leather skirts, dresses and trousers for fall and winter 2019. From leather button-up skirts to leather pinaforesand wide-leg leather trousers that'll look stunning paired with a turtleneck, expect to wear leather on more than just our feet and shoulders this fall. (Pictured: Target's A-Line Paperbag Midi Skirt)
18
Suit Sets
Mango
Women's suit sets are popping up everywhere. Etsy calls them "the ultimate Cool Girl must-have," and we have to agree. You'll find them in sleek modern cuts that are ultra feminine, plus retro styles with shoulder pads with a hint of masculinity. On Etsy, there's been a 17% increase in searches for suit sets over the last three months, so consider this a reason to finally suit up. (Pictured: Mango's Modal Pants + Modal-Blend Suit Blazer in mustard)
19
Knee-High Boots
Nordstrom
For a while, ankle booties were the leading shoe of fall, but it seems that their taller cousin is making a comeback for 2019. Step into a pair of knee-high boots and pair them with a fall midi dress, a wrap skirt or tucked-in jeans for a looks that sexy and stylish. (Pictured: Sam Edelman Hai Knee-High Boot)