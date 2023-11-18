Men Are Revealing Things They Want To Stop Being Judged For Doing, And Some Of These Had Never Even Occurred To Me Before

"Expressing ourselves. My wife is pregnant and has a full-time job. Since she’s been pregnant, I’ve taken on doing 100% of the cooking, cleaning, errands, groceries, rubbing her feet, and taking care of her. When she gets home from work, I put on her favorite show and have her relax the rest of the day; I refuse to have her do any work, and so on."

Kseniya Ovchinnikova via Getty Images

"This is additional to me already working my job where I pay all our bills, do yard work, and do vehicle maintenance. I work from the time I get up to the moment we go to bed. I love my wife very much and want this time for her to be as easy as possible because I know she’s having it tough. She knows that I’ve been busting my ass lately, but anyone on the outside thinks men do nothing during this time.Conversations with other people usually go in the way of berating me (or men in the relationship) by insinuating that I need to step it up more, I’m not doing enough, and if I dare bring up the fact that I’m overwhelmed, I’m seen as weak and unfit to be her husband. I get it, though, there are some really shitty guys out there, and they’re taking their frustration out on me, but for those of us who are actually putting forth an effort, it’s demoralizing. This type of behavior is why a lot of men simply say nothing because we’d rather not say anything for 15 minutes than deal with hours of drama."