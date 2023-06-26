Tom Holland Reacts To Awful Reviews Of His Apple TV+ Series 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland at Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" New York premiere on June 1. Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

Tom Holland’s Apple TV+ miniseries “The Crowded Room” is getting roasted by critics, but the star insists the show “carries a really important message.”

On Unilad’s “Get a Job” series on Friday, the actor opened up about the psychological thriller and its lousy reviews, which include a meager Rotten Tomatoes score of just 31%.

Advertisement

“It’s no secret that my show ‘The Crowded Room’ has been horribly reviewed,” the Marvel star, who also executive produced the series, acknowledged.

He joked that he has learned to be “very resilient” as a die-hard fan of England’s Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, which he said has “never won anything.”

“Supporting them is incredibly difficult,” he said.

Holland, who stars in the series as Danny Sullivan, a young man who gets arrested for his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City, told Unilad he’s focusing on a specific message.

Advertisement

“The message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues, is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate,” Holland said. “It’s an act of bravery. Standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of, and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly, sensitive way.”

He continued: “If we can somehow make people feel empowered by saying, ‘I’m not feeling good, I really need some help,’ then we’ve done what we set out to do. I think it carries a really important message and I think ultimately it’s going to be educational and entertaining.”

Earlier this month, Holland shelled out gratitude to fans who supported the show despite the criticism while appearing on “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

“I would like to say a massive thank-you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show, because we’re at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes,” Holland said. “I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.”

The show’s Rotten Tomatoes “average audience score,” the percentage of users who rate a show 3.5 stars or higher, has since fallen to 89%.

Advertisement

In the series, Holland’s character is loosely based on real-life criminal Billy Milligan, a 22-year-old arrested for the kidnapping, robbery and rape of three women around the Ohio State campus in 1977. He became the first defendant to successfully use multiple personality disorder in an insanity defense.