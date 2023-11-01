'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher Dead At 50

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“General Hospital” actor Tyler Christopher, who appeared in over a thousand episodes of the hit daytime soap, has died at age 50, his colleagues from the show confirmed Tuesday.

Christopher died of a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment, his former “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Benard announced on Instagram.

“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol,” Benard wrote in a tribute. “We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini also confirmed Christopher’s death in a statement to People, saying: “I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and [a] dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine” ― one of the two characters Christopher played during his three stints on the show spanning 10 years.

The 50-year-old won a Daytime Emmy for his work on “General Hospital” in 2016.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” Benard continued in his tribute. “Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

Christopher also acted in “Days of Our Lives,” another long-running daytime soap, from 2017 to 2019.