20 Underrated Destinations For Solo Female Travel

Taking a trip by yourself is a wonderful opportunity for self-discovery and relaxation. It’s also a good way to get to know a new place with the freedom and flexibility to go at your own pace and do exactly what you want, whenever you want.
Many women in particular have heralded the transformative power of solo travel. And while “Eat Pray Love” might’ve put destinations like Rome and Bali on the map for would-be solo female travelers, there are plenty of other amazing places to discover.
We asked experts to share the underrated solo female travel destinations they recommend.
1
Slovenia
Mlenny via Getty Images
2
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Grafissimo via Getty Images
3
Seoul, South Korea
Mongkol Chuewong via Getty Images
4
Dublin, Ireland
Peter Unger via Getty Images
5
Tanzania
guenterguni via Getty Images
6
Bermuda
by Marc Guitard via Getty Images
7
Crete
Nick Brundle Photography via Getty Images
8
Ecuador
Eduardo Fonseca Arraes via Getty Images
9
Laos
Phoonsab Thevongsa via Getty Images
10
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Maremagnum via Getty Images
11
Iceland
FEBRUARY via Getty Images
12
Jordan
Nick Brundle Photography via Getty Images
13
Costa Rica
OGphoto via Getty Images
14
Taipei, Taiwan
kecl via Getty Images
15
Rapa Nui, Chile
Mlenny via Getty Images
16
Czechia
Alexander Spatari via Getty Images
17
Bocas del Toro, Panama
Andrea Comi via Getty Images
18
Cuba
Eloi_Omella via Getty Images
19
Japan
DoctorEgg via Getty Images
20
Florianópolis, Brazil
DircinhaSW via Getty Images