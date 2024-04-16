These Etsy Mother's Day Gifts Are Almost As Unique And Special As Your Mom

They all come in under $75 and include old standbys like candles alongside quirky items like seashell martini glasses and more.
A customizable toiletry kit, a seashell martini glass and stackable, engraved rings.
Time is running out if you’re planning to shop for this year’s Mother’s Day gift online. The last thing you want is to be scrambling at the last minute or grabbing something less than adequate for the woman who has devoted her life to your happiness. Taking the time to find a Mother’s Day gift that is as special as your mama is worth the time and effort, and if there’s one retailer that’s up to the task, it’s Etsy.

Thanks to Etsy’s seemingly neverending array of sellers, it’s never been easier to find a unique gift to match your own mom’s distinct taste and style. There’s no one quite like her on earth, so why get her a generic gift? Show your mother some extra love this Mother’s Day and pick up a sweet little something at Etsy while you still can.

Below, we’ve rounded up 14 seriously special gifts for Mother’s Day at Etsy. They all come in under $75 and include old standbys like candles and jewelry cases alongside quirky items like seashell martini glasses, personalized linens and more.

1
Etsy
A birth month flower charm necklace
A thoughtful piece of jewelry is a great way to show your mom you love her and appreciate her lifetime of support. This birth month flower charm necklace by Etsy shop TorianicJewelry is a great way to add a big of bling to her daily jewelry rotation. It's sweet, delicate and available in silver, rose gold and gold filled hues.
$18 at Etsy
2
Etsy
A personalized toiletry kit
If your mom loves to travel, you can't pass up this elegant, customizable toiletry dopp kit from Etsy shop LeatherPage. Available in five colors and two sizes, it can be engraved with her monogram or name and looks much more expensive than it actually is. As stylish as it is functional, this bag is just what she needs to step up her game — it's the kind of thing she'd never buy for herself but will add a touch of luxury to her everyday items.
$34.90+ at Etsy
3
Etsy
A beautiful handmade ceramic mug
A gorgeous new coffee mug is an easy way to elevate an everyday coffee or tea, and these beauties from Etsy seller SINDstudio are no exception. They're hand-painted with abstract floral motifs, gold detailing and have a glossy glaze. The large size is ideal for a a coffee-lover and the beautiful designs are sure to look good in your mama's kitchen.
$61.20 at Etsy
4
Etsy
A chic retro-style table lamp
Give your mom's space a little facelift with the addition of a stunning new lamp. It's a nice twist on the mushroom lamp craze that gives off a beautiful glow. Each lamp is designed, 3D-printed and hand-assembled in the Netherlands by 3DecoStudio, and sure to be a unique piece that adds a major dash of style to her home. You can select from two different sizes and a few different secondary color options.
$63.38+ at Etsy
5
Etsy
A macrame hanging fruit hammock
As adorable as it is functional, this macrame hammock is a great way to free up countertop space and would make a great gift for moms with smaller kitchens. Designed by Etsy seller LahaCorner, this macrame storage hammock is available in a range of colors and different styles, so you can find the one that best fits her personal interior design aesthetic. It perfectly splits the difference between been quirky and being subtle enough to blend into surrounding, making it ideal for all.
$19+ at Etsy
6
Etsy
A stunning leather travel jewelry case
Having a convenient case to secure jewelry while on the go makes life a whole lot easier. It's one of those things you often forget to buy for yourself, which is why it makes a great gift, especially if you're shopping for a mother who loves baubles and accessories. This beauty from MadeInRose makes it easy to stay organized, with a double-layer construction that includes ring rolls and compartments for necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and much more. The top lid includes three hooks and an elastic pocket, and the faux leather exterior gives the whole thing a sophisticated feel. It's available in a wide range of colors.
$18.37+ at Etsy
7
Etsy
A funky tall column pillar candle
These lovely pillar candles are available in a wide range of extremely chic colors, from the bold to the muted and in different scents. Made by Etsy seller urbancraftStyle, they have a uniquely modern sensibility and bring a sense of freshness and style to a space.
$20 at Etsy
8
Etsy
A stackable engraved ring or two
You can never go wrong with the gift of a delicate, stackable ring (or two or three), especially when you can engrave it with mom's kids' or grandkids' names. These dainty cuties from Etsy seller GracePersonalized are made of recycled metal and are available in silver, gold and rose gold colors.
$34+ at Etsy
9
Etsy
Art deco-style other of pearl earrings
These elegant earrings feature a beautiful scalloped fan shape that is as timeless as it is gorgeous. From Etsy shop SilkPurseSowsEar, they are made with mother of pearl that catches the light and gives of a resplendent glow. You can choose from gold or silver plated earwires depending on her jewelry preference.
$37.07 at Etsy
10
Etsy
Handmade seashell cocktail glasses
If you're really looking to go out of the box for a truly cool mama, then you need to add these sophisticated, glamorous and oh-so-quirky seashell drinking vessels to your cart. These exquisite, one-of-a-kind glasses by Etsy seller Bobbiagr will be a showstopper for years to come. You could probably test your luck and actually drink a beverage out of them, but most people prefer to use them for decorative purposes or as a cute spot to store jewelry.
$21.29+ at Etsy
11
Etsy
An acrylic book-themed flower vase
Is your mom a bookworm? If so, she'll swoon over this gorgeous and utterly unique vase from Etsy shop LaVieLenteStyle. it's small enough for counter and table tops but can hold a surprising amount of blooms, making it perfect for spring and summer. It's a sweet, distinctive gift that she'll cherish for years to come.
$24.15+ at Etsy
12
Etsy
A cheese candle
For the offbeat mom, how about a Swiss cheese candle? Make her laugh this mother's day with a candle that is as silly as it is surreptitiously cool. Made by Etsy seller ValViolaCandles, it's sure to put a smile on her face. You can choose from one of many different scents so it fills the room with a fresh aroma (stinky cheese is mercifully not an option).
$12.73 at Etsy
13
Etsy
A set of block printed table linens
Is your mom a sardine lover? Then she needs this set of beautiful linen-cotton blend napkins. Made by Etsy shop juliepeach, they're available in sets of two, four, six and eight and are shockingly chic. The Mediterranean vibe is perfect for everything from a casual weeknight to a dinner party with friends. They couldn't be cooler.
$25+ at Etsy
14
Etsy
A set of custom embroidered cocktail napkins
These personalized cocktail napkins are ideal for the mom who loves to entertain. Made with lovely white linen fabric with a hemstitch border detail, you can choose from one of 40 different colors of embroidery thread that will stand the test of time regardless of how many times they're put through the wash. They're made by Louisville, Kentucky-based Etsy shop ThreadsandHoney and are available in sets of four, six and ten.

$69+ at Etsy
