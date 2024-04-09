The Best Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Give For Under $30

From cushy slides to a cult-fave water bottle, you basically can’t go wrong with these sweet Mother’s Day gifts.
It might feel far off today, but Mother’s Day is going to be here before we know it — have you started thinking about what you’re going to be getting for your mom? Don’t kick the can down the road and regret it come early May; now is the perfect time to start planning what you’ll gift your sweet mama for her big day. Even the simplest gesture can be a very thoughtful way of showing her how much you appreciate a lifetime of love and support.

There’s no need to drop major cash on extravagant gifts to show how much you care, there are plenty of items that can help you convey your love without breaking the bank. As we all know, it’s the thought that counts! Below, we’ve rounded up a list of lovely Mother’s Day gifts under $30. It includes beautiful goodies from mom-beloved retailers like Target, Amazon, Anthropologie and more, so you know she’ll love it and you won’t have to stress about spending outside of your budget.

1
Etsy
A personalized travel jewelry case from Etsy
How gorgeous is this beautiful leather jewelry travel case from Etsy seller KatesLeather? It can be customized with your mom's monogram or name, making it look much more expensive than it actually is. It's beautifully designed to be as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, with plenty of space for jewelry essentials to keep her baubles safe even when she's on the go.
$28.21 at Etsy
2
Sephora
Laneige lip sleeping mask
This HuffPost reader-beloved lip mask is a must for all moms. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips. Help mom stock up on this bedside essential, she'll be thrilled.
$24 at Sephora$24 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A book light with adjustable arms to be worn around the neck
Perfect for the bookworm, this model comes with three different light hues, six brightness levels and bendable arms. The battery is rechargeable and can last up to 80 hours. It's a great option for new moms who are up nursing their newborns or moms who just love to stay up late reading. It's available in four colors.
$18.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
4
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Alessandra marble coasters
Give her living room coffee table a bit of a sophisticated upgrade with ease by snagging a few lovely marble coasters. They're available in a marbled grey motif or solid white hue, so you can pick the one that best fits her interior design style. These handcrafted marble pieces will never go out of style and always come in handy when she's entertaining.
$8 at Anthropologie
5
Target
Owala FreeSip 24-ounce stainless steel water bottle
Help your mom choose a side in the tumbler wars by getting her this year's must-have reusable water bottle from Owala. According to previous HuffPost reporting, The Owala FreeSip water bottle promises, among other things, to be manufactured completely lead-free. This “magical” vessel is such a game-changer that multiple HuffPost editors and Amazon reviewers report that after trying it, they stopped drinking from their Stanleys entirely. “I haven’t really used my Stanley tumblers since buying [an Owala],” said Janie Campbell, a former HuffPost shopping editor.
$27.99 at Target$22.94 at Amazon (regularly $27.99)
6
Amazon
A gardening tool kit
If you've got a garden-loving mom on your hands, then she needs this incredibly robust garden tool kit. It includes a weeder, hand fork, hand rake, transplanter, trowel, pruner, spray bottle, and a sturdy pair of gloves to keep her hands safe from foliage. The tools are all made with durable, rust-proof materials that are easy to clean, while the sturdy bag keeps everything tidy and in its place. She'll enjoy using it for seasons to come.
$27.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
7
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk lipstick and liner set
If you are familiar with beauty brands, then you know Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling lipstick and liner in Pillow Talk are a must for everyone. This universally-flattering shade is the perfect everyday mauve-pink hue. This 2-piece set includes a mini matte finish lipstick, which has also been boosted with orchid extract to smooth and condition the lips, and a mini matching lip liner. They're perfect for popping in your purse and are available in three different shades.
$25 at Sephora
8
Amazon
Grace & Stella under eye masks
Help your mom indulge in a little bit of self-care. It's a great way to add a bit of hydration to the delicate under-eye area and she can even do it with a full-face mask layered on. It can help with dark circles and puffiness, and make her face feel soft and smooth. This pack includes 24 pairs of patches.
$21.95 at Amazon
9
Target
A three-piece satin pajama set
Who doesn't love a new pair of silky jammies? This adorable three-piece set is just what she needs to float about the house all spring and summer long looking and feeling like a diaphanous swan. It includes a matching eye mask, so she can get great sleep while protecting her delicate facial skin. It's available in four colors in sizes XS-XXL. They're as comfy and cozy as they are stylish.
$25 at Target
10
Amazon
HiLife handheld clothes steamer
Having a steamer on hand to quickly loosen even the most rumpled and wrinkled of clothing is extremely helpful. Even the most ironing board-devoted mom will like having this convenient little gadget on hand. This steamer has a nine-foot cord and delivers a long-lasting, even and gentle steam that won't harm your clothing. It's efficient, easy to use and provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming. It can be used on a range of fabrics, including delicates like chiffon, silk, wool and more.
$23.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
11
Amazon
Incense Match original scented incense stick matches
This set of 16 incense matches is perfect for anyone who loves scents — especially your mom. Each of these booklets has a uniquely rich fragrance that doesn't overpower the room, with 30 matches wrapped in foil per pack. They are ideal for the bathroom, kitchen and beyond, where they’ll add a hint of a hippie vibe without feeling like you've time-traveled back to 1969.
$22.35 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of chic and timeless sunglasses
Upgrade your mama's sunnies to these cuties from Amazon that look designer-inspired at a fraction of the price. They're available in a few different colors and with different lens options, so you can find the ones that best fit her style while giving her chic sartorial options.
$14.99 at Amazon
13
Target
Dearfoams Chloe soft knit clog slippers
If your mom loves a cozy slipper, then you need to get her these adorable and warm Dearfoams at Target. While technically just a hair over $30, these slippers are irresistible. They are made with soft knit flannel and faux fur fabrication that is as comfy as it gets while also remaining breathable. The memory foam insole keeps the foot supported and comfortable while the indoor/outdoor outsole will keep her steady on her feet.

$30.80 at Target
14
Amazon
Pavoi chunky gold earrings
These designer look-alike earrings look so much more expensive than they actually are. They are super popular and elegant, and this curved, chunky silhouette is incredibly wearable and comfortable. They are made with hypoallergenic materials and will be a great accessory regardless of aesthetic.
$12.95 at Amazon
15
Anthropologie
Anthropologie athletic racket socks
It doesn't get much cuter than these racket-adorned socks from Anthropologie. Whether your mom is looking to get into pickleball or is a lifelong tennis devotee, she's going to be delighted by these adorable socks. They're available in two color combinations and just couldn't be sweeter.
$12 at Anthropologie
16
Target
Apple AirTag
Is your mom always losing her keys or wallet? Then she is in need of an AirTag or two. It'll help her keep track of her essential items with ease with her phone and give everyone some peace of mind.
$29.99 at Target$24 at Walmart (regularly $29.99)
17
Amazon
A pair of Bronax cloud slippers
If your mom isn't the fluffy slipper gal, then you might want to get her these ultra-cushy cult-favorite cloud slides from Amazon. They're available in a range of colors, and she will be thrilled to join the likes of Fran Descher and Rosie O’Donnell. They’re unisex but listed in both women’s and men’s sizes, up to 14 1/2 and 12 1/2, respectively. You can get them in 16 fun colors, so you can find the hue that best fits her personal style.
$23.99 at Amazon (regularly $35.99)
18
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Breakfast butter keeper
There is something so charming about a butter keeper. Not only do they make butter spreadable and soft, but it looks great on a countertop as well. This beauty from Williams Sonoma will make mom feel like she's on vacation in the French countryside. Made of glazed stoneware, it has an elegant, timeless aesthetic that will never feel dated.
$29.95 at Williams Sonoma
19
Target
Olive & June Nail Polish mani prep set
Give your mom the gift of an at-home manicure with this kit that includes all the nail prep essentials she needs to keep her digits looking their best. It includes a nail file, nail buffer, nail clipper, clean-up brush and a nail polish remover pot. She might as well have her very own nail salon in the comfort of home thanks to this lovely kit!
$20.49 at Target
