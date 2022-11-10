Kentucky Student Charged In Racist Attack Is Banned From The University

Sophia Rosing, a white former University of Kentucky student facing charges of assault in a racist attack against a Black student, is now permanently banned from the school.

Rosing will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student at the University of Kentucky, the school’s president, Eli Capilouto, said in a statement shared campus-wide on Wednesday.

The university initially suspended Rosing, a senior, on an interim basis after a disturbing video of her behavior in a campus residence hall was posted online over the weekend.

In the video, which includes explicit language, Rosing repeatedly hurls racial slurs at University of Kentucky first-year student Kylah Spring, who was working an overnight shift as a desk clerk at the residence hall.

Spring, who is Black, can be seen in the video trying to restrain Rosing during the altercation. She asked Rosing to stop more than once. Rosing repeatedly called Spring the N-word. Spring has also accused Rosing of attacking another student during the ordeal.

(3/7): Ms. Rosing is no longer a student at the University of Kentucky. Within hours of learning about this incident, we suspended her on an interim basis — a move that banned her from campus during our investigation. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 9, 2022

Rosing was arrested on Sunday and charged with first and second offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, The Associated Press reported. She pleaded not guilty on Monday and bonded out of jail later that day.

In an arrest affidavit, an officer said that at one point Rosing claimed she “has lots of money and (gets) special treatment,” according to the AP.

“When I told her to sit back in the chair, she kicked me and bit my hand,” the officer said.

Fred Peters, Rosing’s attorney, said Tuesday that his client had planned to withdraw from the university over the incident. He said she was “very embarrassed” and “remorseful.”

Capilouto said in his Wednesday statement that the school is continuing its investigation into the incident.

“Further charges could be forthcoming based on these investigations,” he said. “As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions.”