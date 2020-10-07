Valerie Bertinelli Hails Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen's 'Gorgeous Spirit'

Valerie Bertinelli shared moving words Tuesday for ex-husband Eddie Van Halen after the rock guitar legend died at age 65 from cancer.

Bertinelli hailed the Van Halen co-founder’s spirit, thanking him for the son they share.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,” the “One Day At A Time” and “Hot In Cleveland” actor wrote. “You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.

“Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”