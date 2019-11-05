Vin Diesel Posts Emotional Birthday Message For Paul Walker's Daughter

Vin Diesel’s birthday message to Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, would have surely made her dad proud.

On Monday, the actor shared a photograph of Meadow Walker alongside his own daughter, Pauline Sinclair, who is 4 years old.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming … but the truth is I have always been proud of you,” wrote Diesel. “Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

The now-21-year-old commented by saying thanks and that she couldn’t wait to see Diesel or her “little angels” ― a pet name for Diesel’s children ― soon.

In August, Meadow Walker shared a snapshot of her hugging Diesel’s 11-year-old daughter, Hania Riley, where she also makes an angel reference.

Paul Walker, who died in November 2013 at the age of 40, was good friends with Diesel having starred together in the “Fast and the Furious” action movie franchise. Since Walker’s passing, Diesel has frequently paid tribute to his friend on social media and even named his daughter Pauline after the late actor.

“There’s no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord,” he told the “Today” show in 2015. “I just ... knew he was there... It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world.”