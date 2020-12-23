HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost If you're in need of a new coffee table, Wayfair's last sale of the year is here.

After months and months of seeing the same furniture around the house, you might be ready for the next move — whether that’s an actual move to a new apartment or getting a brand new bookcase.

And you’ll want to make some room for this sale — Wayfair’s end-of-the-year sale has officially arrived. You probably want to clear off your coffee table, put away all those pens on your desk and push out your old couch right about now.

Wayfair isn’t the only place having a home sale — Wayfair’s sister sites AllModern and Joss & Main are also having their own end-of-year sales at the moment.

But shopping at Wayfair just might be your best bet — while the other two are offering up to 40% off, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off on dining chairs, bed frames, office desks and more. You’ll see markdowns on brands like Cuisinart and Le Creuset, too.

There’s a lot on sale so we picked out our favorite furniture hiding at Wayfair — including a velvet task chair that you can take conference calls at home, sleeper sofa that’ll be perfect for guests sleeping over and a gold end table that can double as a nightstand. The best part? All of our picks are under $300 as well.