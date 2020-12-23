HuffPost Finds

The Best Furniture Under $300 To Get At Wayfair’s End-Of-Year Sale

Now, you can find furniture up to 60% off at Wayfair's end-of-the-year sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you're in need of a new coffee table, <a href="https://fave.co/2KF9VLm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wayfair's last sale of the year</a> is here.&nbsp;
If you're in need of a new coffee table, Wayfair's last sale of the year is here. 

After months and months of seeing the same furniture around the house, you might be ready for the next move — whether that’s an actual move to a new apartment or getting a brand new bookcase.

And you’ll want to make some room for this sale — Wayfair’s end-of-the-year sale has officially arrived. You probably want to clear off your coffee table, put away all those pens on your desk and push out your old couch right about now.

Wayfair isn’t the only place having a home sale — Wayfair’s sister sites AllModern and Joss & Main are also having their own end-of-year sales at the moment.

But shopping at Wayfair just might be your best bet — while the other two are offering up to 40% off, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off on dining chairs, bed frames, office desks and more. You’ll see markdowns on brands like Cuisinart and Le Creuset, too.

There’s a lot on sale so we picked out our favorite furniture hiding at Wayfair — including a velvet task chair that you can take conference calls at home, sleeper sofa that’ll be perfect for guests sleeping over and a gold end table that can double as a nightstand. The best part? All of our picks are under $300 as well.

Take a look:

1
Lourdes Velvet Task Chair
Wayfair
Originally $230, get it now for $147 at Wayfair.
2
Wasser End Table
Wayfair
Originally $189, get it now for $79 at Wayfair.
3
Haggerton Frame Coffee Table
Wayfair
Originally $109, get it now for $89 at Wayfair.
4
Imogen Ladder Bookcase
Wayfair
Originally $209, get it now for $100 at Wayfair.
5
Colston Desk
Wayfair
Originally $350, get it now for $174 at Wayfair.
6
Boyden Armchair
Wayfair
Originally $336, get it now for $127 at Wayfair.
7
Allegra TV Stand for TVs up to 50"
Wayfair
Originally $299, get it now for $140 at Wayfair.
8
Orion Bar Cabinet
Wayfair
Originally $369, get it now for $250 at Wayfair.
9
Erasmus Side Chair
Wayfair
Originally $235, get it now for $160 at Wayfair.
10
Joy Wide Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
Originally $549, get it now for $290 at Wayfair.
11
Dorinda Groove 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Wayfair
Originally $440, get it now for $260 at Wayfair.
12
Camron Upholstered Side Chair (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Originally $190, get the set now for $118 at Wayfair.
13
Louise Task Chair
Wayfair
Originally $260, get it now for $180 at Wayfair.
14
Dexter Coffee Table
Wayfair
Originally $269, get it now for $188 at Wayfair.
15
Chapple Geometric Bookcase
Wayfair
Originally $368, get it now for $220 at Wayfair.
16
Garren Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair
Originally $400, get it now for $290 at Wayfair.
17
Lemington TV Stand for TVs up to 71"
Wayfair
Originally $479, get it now for $258 at Wayfair.
18
Guillot Dining Table
Wayfair
Originally $218, get it now for $200 at Wayfair.
19
Campanelli Coffee Table
Wayfair
Originally $387, get it now for $120 at Wayfair.
20
Zachary Ladder Desk
Wayfair
Originally $198, get it now for $152 at Wayfair.
21
Labounty Frame Nesting Tables
Wayfair
Originally $209, get it now for $166 at Wayfair.
22
Grady 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
Originally $245, get it now for $180 at Wayfair.
23
Drumawillin Side Chair (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Originally $197, get the set now for $130 at Wayfair.
24
Hedley Pub Table
Wayfair
Originally $139, get it now for $126 at Wayfair.
25
Cass Velvet Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair
Originally $360, get it now for $300 at Wayfair.
shoppableshoppingCommerceBest dealsfinds sale