‘Wheel Of Fortune’ May Have Just Aired One Of Its Most Bonkers Answers Ever

This was a truly jarring outcome.
On Monday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” viewers were shocked when a competitor failed to solve a puzzle that only had one letter missing.
Contestant Jessica Washington gave a truly wild answer for a puzzle under the “What are you doing?” category that read: “DINING IN THE DINING _AR.”
Her answer to the puzzle that was pretty much spelled out for her was: “Dining in the dining jar.”
In a brief clip of the moment on X, formerly Twitter, host Pat Sajak can be heard flatly responding to Washington’s answer with a simple “No.”
The next person to spin chose the letter “C” and managed to complete the puzzle.
Washington’s failure to guess “car” drove some fans to their wits’ end on social media.
Washington did have a few defenders, however, who noted that most people don’t typically travel by train nowadays.
Despite the blunder, Washington seemed to have a blast participating in “Wheel of Fortune.”
She told 11Alive, an NBC affiliate in Atlanta, that she’s been a fan of the long-running game show and started watching it with her grandparents when she was only 3 years old, then got back into it after college.
She also raved about her experience on social media.
“This was an experience of a lifetime filled with laughs! I am beyond blessed, I literally ask and it’s given,” she wrote on Instagram.