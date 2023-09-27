‘Wheel Of Fortune’ May Have Just Aired One Of Its Most Bonkers Answers Ever

LOADING ERROR LOADING

This was a truly jarring outcome.

On Monday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” viewers were shocked when a competitor failed to solve a puzzle that only had one letter missing.

Contestant Jessica Washington gave a truly wild answer for a puzzle under the “What are you doing?” category that read: “DINING IN THE DINING _AR.”

Her answer to the puzzle that was pretty much spelled out for her was: “Dining in the dining jar.”

What we imagine host Pat Sajak’s face looked like after this guess. Gerardo Mora via Getty Images

In a brief clip of the moment on X, formerly Twitter, host Pat Sajak can be heard flatly responding to Washington’s answer with a simple “No.”

The next person to spin chose the letter “C” and managed to complete the puzzle.

Washington’s failure to guess “car” drove some fans to their wits’ end on social media.

“Dining in the dining jar” sent my jaw to the floor… I was rooting for you Jessica! 😭 @WheelofFortune — Quint Long (@LongQuint) September 25, 2023

New season of Wheel of Fortune but still some unfathomable responses.



When have you ever heard the term “dining in the dining jar” before tonight?



An epic of epic fails. pic.twitter.com/Bxwuef9Eq7 — Joey D (@OldSchool_JoeyD) September 25, 2023

Hand caught in the Dining Jar #WheelofFortune — Patrick Gilkerson (@PrestigiousPG) September 25, 2023

Washington did have a few defenders, however, who noted that most people don’t typically travel by train nowadays.

To be fair, I'm pretty sure the last time anyone dined in the dining car was 1954 — Flannery O'Gooner (@igypham) September 26, 2023

Despite the blunder, Washington seemed to have a blast participating in “Wheel of Fortune.”

She told 11Alive, an NBC affiliate in Atlanta, that she’s been a fan of the long-running game show and started watching it with her grandparents when she was only 3 years old, then got back into it after college.

She also raved about her experience on social media.

“This was an experience of a lifetime filled with laughs! I am beyond blessed, I literally ask and it’s given,” she wrote on Instagram.