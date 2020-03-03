Coronavirus In India: What You Need To Know

ASSOCIATED PRESS A security man stands in front of an isolation ward where people who returned from China are under observation at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, March 2, 2020.

A day after two new cases of novel coronavirus, one from Delhi and another from Telangana were reported, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with “high-viral load” were detected during sample testing and these people have been kept in isolation in the capital.

The government has asked people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore and said India was in discussions with authorities in Iran and Italy, two countries badly affected by the infection, to evacuate Indians there.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 89,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,056 deaths reported globally in 67 countries.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation in India:

Case in Telangana —A 24-year-old software engineer from the city, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of nCov from Telangana on Monday.

The techie had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the virus. He had returned to Bengaluru in February before traveling to Hyderabad in a bus.

He was admitted to the isolation ward in state-run Gandhi hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

IndiGo said four crew members, who were with coronavirus-infected passenger on the February 20 Dubai-Bengaluru flight, under home observation.

The Telangana government on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and measures to check the spread of the virus.

Case in Delhi — The person who has been tested positive in Delhi had travelled to Italy, press statement by the health ministry said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Ministry said six cases with “high-viral load” were detected during sample testing and these people have been kept in isolation.

The six people had come in contact with the 45-year-old patient from Delhi and they include his family members. The six have been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

Contact tracing of the people who came in contact with the six is simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network, the ministry said in a statement.

Delhi’s health minister Manish Sisodia said 3.5-lakh N95 masks had been arranged and the capital has over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients. Isolation wards are being readied in 25 hospitals, he said.

The Air India crew who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 on which he was the passenger have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days, officials said.

Meanwhile, Hyatt Regency Delhi says it has asked employees to self-quarantine after a person who dined at their restaurant tested positive for the virus.

Hyatt Regency Delhi: All colleagues who were present at restaurant on February 28 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The restaurant has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building. (2/2) https://t.co/JJdrDCduMu — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

In Noida — Two private schools in Noida cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The two schools announced their closure in messages sent to the parents.

One of the schools, where a student’s father tested positive, said it will remain shut from March 4 to March 6.

In Agra — Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.

As soon as any information is received, a team of doctors will be dispatched to examine the visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer of Agra Dr Mukesh Vats told PTI.

Case in Jaipur — A 69-year-old Italian tourist reported positive for coronavirus following a test conducted at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital. An earlier test conducted at the same government hospital had, however, cleared the man of the virus.

Rajasthan authorities are waiting for a test report after a sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The man, part of a group of 20 tourists, is admitted at an isolation ward at the hospital. The other members of the group left for Agra and then New Delhi, according to officials.

CM Ashok Gehlot said those who came in contact with the Italian tourist should be screened after obtaining his travel history. Those showing symptoms of the disease should be kept in isolation at home or in hospital, he said.

In Karnataka — 284 people have been isolated in their home and are under observation of the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department, an official told IANS. No cases have been confirmed in the state so far.

Visas Suspended

The health ministry on Tuesday issued a travel advisory suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India.

The advisory also suspends visa on arrival (VoA) issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered India.

Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate, said the advisory.

Pharma Exports Restricted

Exports of certain APIs and formulations, including Paracetamol, Vitamin B1 and B12, have been put under restricted category amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, according to a government notification on Tuesday.

Now, export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations require licence from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

RBI

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

Previous cases in Kerala