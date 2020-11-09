Congress's Luv Sinha Loses Bankipur To BJP's Nitin Nabin Wins By 39,036 Votes

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Congress candidate from Bankipur Luv Sinha during a roadshow ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, on November 1, 2020 in Patna.

Congress candidate Luv Sinha, son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was defeated in the Bankipur constituency in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

BJP’s Nitin Nabin, the incumbent MLA, got re-elected by a margin of 39,036 votes.

While Sinha won 43,908, Nabin got 82,873 votes.

Bankipur comes under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, from where Luv Sinha’s father Shatrughan Sinha had twice been elected as an MP, before losing to BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad last year.

The seat went to polls during the second phase on November 4 and saw a voter turnout of 35.89%.

Sinha, a first-time contestant, had said during the run-up to the polls, that he was well aware of the challenges ahead of him.

He told PTI in October, “It is a BJP bastion, they have all the money power and organisational power in the world right now. Does that mean you don’t contest? No, it means you contest and do your best. The public will decide and we will have to accept their decision.”

Sinha also said that it was not he who chose the Congress, but the Congress who chose him.

The PTI report quoted him as saying, “The Congress noted the work I had done even when my father was part of BJP. I have worked here with my father since 2009. I am sure the party noticed my work in the previous elections and that is why they considered me for this ticket.”

Sinha had promised “work” and said that he is “here to stay”. He told The Week magazine while campaigning, “I am here to stay. I am not promising to turn Bankipur to Singapore or that I will bring change overnight. It is a lie. But I will promise what I am capable of, what an MLA is capable of. I am promising work.”