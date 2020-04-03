Here's What Twitter Thinks India Will Be Doing At 9 PM On Sunday

After tasking Indians with clanging utensils at 5 pm on the day of the Janata Curfew, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Friday morning, asked citizens to “light up these dark times” by standing in their balcony or windows and lighting diyas or flashlights or even use the flashlights on their phone.

Modi said that people should also turn off the lights in their homes, he did not specify the reason, but it seems like it is for the visual effects.

The bartan clanging session on 22 March was a raging success and almost sounded like a collective pooja session — people improvised with conch-shells and bells, while birds, stray dogs and cats ran helter-skelter to figure out what was approaching to attack them.

The flashlight session too is likely to be a success, as bored people, with little else to do apart from housework, will likely take this up seriously making this a perfect photo-op — as if all of India were at a concert.

This is at a time when India is at the throes of the coronavirus spread. There have been over 2,000 active cases in the country, but the government has not given us the particulars about how many tests are being done per day, how many people have been quarantined, or how many functioning ventilators we have in the country.

As #Diwali and #9baje9minute began to trending on Twitter after Modi’s speech, it was filled with memes about what Sunday evening would look like.

overexcited me and the bois on 5th April at 9 pm #9baje9minute pic.twitter.com/3QiCmpRotT — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 3, 2020

On 5th April 9 Pm let’s be like.#9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/qmJu0rKLKi — Shreyasi Laskar শ্রেয়শী লস্কর (@ShreyasiINC) April 3, 2020

had to be said pic.twitter.com/ghZlHIAxHY — Rich Homie Quarantine (@nah_im_abdulla) April 3, 2020

Lighting up Diya and Candles will generate Carbon Monoxide - CO. That will cancel the CO from the word CORONA. What is left is just RONA which is harmless. This is a brilliant master stroke by Narendra Modi — Joy (@Joydas) April 3, 2020

Many trolled Modi’s followers for unquestioningly following what he asks for with funny and sarcastic memes.

Diyay jaltey hain

Fool khiltey hain — Anuja J (@AnujaJaiman) April 3, 2020

#9Baje9Minute



Prime minister asked to Light Diya ,Candel, Flash Lights,Torch Lights



Meanwhile bhakts pic.twitter.com/QPTg7JZv4d — vicky Yadav (@VickyYadav_) April 3, 2020

While none of Modi’s addresses to the nation have had any important information, Twitter users also pointed that out.

Light a candle? Are you fighting Covid or romancing it? — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) April 3, 2020

Modi ji -



how many candles do we need to light for you to be able to see clearly that you have been utterly incompetent in your handling of this pandemic? — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) April 3, 2020

pehle taali bajao, fir candle lagao, fir bolo happy birthday modiji! Aap chronology samjhiye #9Baje9Minutes — J (@insaneiyat) April 3, 2020

PM do press conferences and talk about



In India,

Modi ji during his press conference



- Taali Bajao

- Thaali Bajao

- Aur ab Candle Jalao wah modiji wah #PMCARES #PMModi #IndiaFightsCorona #9Baje9Minute #5April #5April9pm9Minutes pic.twitter.com/xyKNw1KMYB — Mishu Dhawan ♡ (@MishuDhawan) April 3, 2020