Twitter/PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss India’s response to Covid-19 and the path forward.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan were also present at the meeting.

According to a government press release, Modi underlined that the lockdown has yielded positive results, but said that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

“Prime Minister said that the country has seen two lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead,” the release said.

Modi also said that the country must give importance to the economy as well as continue to the fight against Covid-19.

India has a total of 20,835 active Covid-19 cases and 872 deaths have been reported in the country, according to data from the Union health ministry.

Here’s what state governments said about the interaction:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said his government suggested that the lockdown in the state continue beyond May 3 and relaxations allowed in green zones.

At the video conference called by the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Home Minister, @AmitShah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or Non-Covid affected districts in #Meghalaya.#CovidUpdates

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said most Chief Ministers present at the meeting pointed out that there needs to be a cautious approach in lifting the lockdown. He also said most Chief Ministers told Modi that lockdown should continue beyond May 3, according to PTI.

The chief ministers also said that the government should evolve a policy for sending home migrant workers stranded in different states.

“But the prime minister did not give any solution to resolve the migrants problem issue,” he said at a press conference through video conference, PTI reported.

Odisha government said it demanded extension of lockdown. “Let it be one more month, then we will see what’s going on,” ANI quoted Odisha health minister, who attended the interaction, as saying.

I've demanded that lockdown should continue otherwise we can't face these things in Odisha. Let it be one month more, then, we will see what is going on: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das who was present along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at PM's video conference meeting #COVID19

Chhattisgarh Health minister TS Singh Deo, who also attended the meeting, said Modi mentioned a spike in Covid-19 cases can happen in June and July. “All activities must be done accordingly,” he added.

#WATCH Prime Minister said that a spike in #COVID19 cases could happen in June & July, so all the activities must be done accordingly: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo who was present along with Chhattisgarh CM in video conferencing with PM today