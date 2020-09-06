PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for enquiry regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case, in Mumbai on September 6, 2020.

The BJP’s art and culture wing in Bihar has released posters seeking ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ even as actress Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by central agencies in the case related to the death of the actor.

Chakraborty was mobbed by journalists and camera crew of TV news channels as she was escorted by police personnel to the entrance of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai to be questioned by the agency.

An NCB team visited her home early morning to serve summons to her for joining the probe, officials said.

This is horrible! Physically assaulting someone en route to being questioned by the authorities! Just what questions do TV guys think they r putting to #RheaChakraborthy that she may be able to answer in this mob???!! https://t.co/Rvz1BWfG6c — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) September 6, 2020

What is this behaviour by camera crew? Why can’t they stand behind a barricade like humans ? https://t.co/ZQiQjT4Rxd — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) September 6, 2020

Am ashamed to be a part of this fraternity https://t.co/6LISBKHj4K — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 6, 2020

The agency said wanted to question Rhea with her brother Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor’s personal staff, to ascertain their individual roles in an alleged drug racket.

Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana.

The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested Showik, Miranda (33) and Sawant in this case.

A total of 8 people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when the probe was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The cases linked to the actor’s death are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has claimed that the cases are not a poll issue for the part in the upcoming Bihar state elections, has been releasing posters, masks, stickers and taking out protest marches demanding justice for Rajput, Indian Express reported.

The posters reportedly say, “Na bhule hain, na bhulne denge. We have not forgotten nor will we let anyone forget.”

Bihar BJP’s art and culture wing said it had been running online and offline campaigns since the actor’s death and had been distributing its stickers and masks across various districts of the state since July.

It is just a coincidence that some people noticed the stickers and are attributing political motives to it,” convenor Varun Kumar Singh told the Express.

Chakraborty and her family have said that they are cooperating with any investigation into the actor’s death but have decried their hounding by the media.