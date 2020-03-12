Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Say They've Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, Hanks said in a statement on Wednesday.

The married couple are currently in Australia where Hanks was working on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the movie.

Hanks tweeted that he and Wilson had been screened for COVID-19 after feeling a “bit tired” and “like we had colds.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the actor, 63, wrote, adding that the couple would now be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Warner Bros., which is producing the Luhrmann film, told Deadline in a statement that it was “aware that a company member” from the movie had tested positive for the virus.

Without identifying Hanks by name, the company said it was “working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.”

More than 120,000 people have been sickened to date with COVID-19.