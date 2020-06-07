The Delhi government will implement instructions ― like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks ― that the Centre and its experts have asked to be taken at these places, Kejriwal said.



“In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, we might attach hotels and banquets with hospitals and convert them into hospitals,” he said. “Hotels and banquet halls will not be opened for now.“



The Centre had said on May 30 that ‘Unlock-1’ would be initiated in the country from June 8 and the coronavirus lockdown would be relaxed to a great extent.



Kejriwal urged the elderly, who are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to confine themselves in a room and not to interact with anyone in their families in order to protect themselves.



Delhi has so far registered over 27,500 coronavirus cases, including 761 deaths