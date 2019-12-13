13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the crazy news cycle nowadays, it’s easy to miss images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

Here we’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Dec. 7 to 13. Check them out.

ABOVE: A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims Friday with fish at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo during a promotional Christmas show.

Marco Ugarte/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pilgrims sleep in the plaza outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Thursday. Officials estimated a crowd of 9.8 million in the area surrounding one of the Roman Catholic world’s holiest shrines, according to national civil defense coordinator David Leon. If so, that would exceed the population of Mexico City itself.

VCG via Getty Images

A fishing enthusiast steers rods through ice holes to catch fish Saturday in Beijing.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Singer Taylor Swift’s eyes are caught in a photographer’s flash as she arrives on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event Thursday in Los Angeles.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

A still image taken from a video shows a tamed golden eagle soaring during a traditional hunting contest Monday outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan.

Michael Schade via ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tourists on a boat Monday watch the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand.

Michael Sohn/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Zookeepers hold Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang at a name-giving event Monday for the young panda twins at the Berlin Zoo. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, on permanent loan from China, are the parents of the two cubs born on Aug. 31.

Anthony Kwan via Getty Images

Pro-democracy protesters march on a street as they take part in a demonstration Sunday in Hong Kong.

Charlie Riedel/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The nearly full moon is seen beyond Christmas lights in a park Monday in Lenexa, Kansas.

YURI CORTEZ via Getty Images

Feminist activists take part in a choreographed performance Saturday against gender violence and patriarchy at Brion Square in Caracas, Venezuela.

David J. Phillip/ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Houston police officer wipes away tears during a funeral service Thursday for Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster at Grace Church Houston. Brewster, 32, was gunned down Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call in Houston’s Magnolia Park.

TAUSEEF MUSTAFA via Getty Images

An Indian paramilitary trooper carries an umbrella as he walks through a park during snowfall Friday in Srinagar.

MARTIN BERNETTI via Getty Images

Chilean demonstrators hold placards Tuesday depicting eyes (a reference to police pellets reaching demonstrators’ eyes) during a protest against President Sebastián Piñera’s government in Santiago.